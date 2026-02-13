Kemity Finally Breaks Silence Over Viral Allegations of Trading Her Body for Movie Roles
- Actress Kemity has categorically denied ever exchanging sexual favours for opportunities
- The actress revealed she was already a business owner, managing two wine shops and working a gruelling shift as a hotel receptionist to fund her dreams
- The actress issued a stern warning to aspiring starlets about the dangers of seeking shortcuts in the industry
Nollywood actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, has spoken out about persistent rumours surrounding her journey in the movie industry.
The actress took to social media to clear the air, insisting that her success came through hard work, not shortcuts or sexual favours as some people have alleged.
Kemity addresses long-standing rumours
In a heartfelt post shared on her Instagram page, Kemity, who is a widow, reflected on her early days and the struggles she faced before gaining recognition.
She firmly denied ever exchanging her body for movie roles or opportunities, stressing that she earned her place in the industry through dedication and perseverance.
According to her, the social media space is filled with misleading narratives that can damage reputations and discourage upcoming talents.
She wrote:
“There is something I need to clear respectfully. Nobody should let anyone deceive them because of social media noise. I have never used my body to collect a movie role.”
The actress gave fans a glimpse into her life before Nollywood, revealing that she was financially independent even before meeting influential figures in the industry.
Kemity explained that she owned two wine shops and also worked as a receptionist at the Masters Hotel in Ayobo, where she supported herself while nurturing her dream of becoming an actress.
Her journey, she said, was not built on overnight fame but on years of hustle, learning, and self-development.
Beyond acting, she also picked up other skills, including makeup artistry, which helped her remain relevant on movie sets and earn a living while waiting for bigger opportunities.
The mother of two daughters said her upbringing and family values would never allow her to trade her dignity for success.
She described her achievements as the result of sweat, discipline, and God’s grace, not the result of questionable decisions.
“I have always worked for my money. I am a mother. I have two daughters I am raising and training with dignity and strong values. I cannot build their future on something dirty,” she wrote.
Kemity used the moment to speak directly to upcoming actresses, urging them not to be misled by promises of quick fame.
She emphasised that talent, discipline, and consistency are enough to build a successful career, even if the journey takes longer.
According to her, shortcuts often come with long-term consequences, while hard work builds a legacy one can be proud of.
Read her post here:
Reactions trail Kemity's post
