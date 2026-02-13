Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Kemity Finally Breaks Silence Over Viral Allegations of Trading Her Body for Movie Roles
Celebrities

Kemity Finally Breaks Silence Over Viral Allegations of Trading Her Body for Movie Roles

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Actress Kemity has categorically denied ever exchanging sexual favours for opportunities
  • The actress revealed she was already a business owner, managing two wine shops and working a gruelling shift as a hotel receptionist to fund her dreams
  • The actress issued a stern warning to aspiring starlets about the dangers of seeking shortcuts in the industry

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Nollywood actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, popularly known as Kemity, has spoken out about persistent rumours surrounding her journey in the movie industry.

The actress took to social media to clear the air, insisting that her success came through hard work, not shortcuts or sexual favours as some people have alleged.

Kemity, Nollywood, actress, s*x-for-role
Kemity denies ever exchanging sexual favours for opportunities. Photos: Kemity.
Source: Instagram

Kemity addresses long-standing rumours

In a heartfelt post shared on her Instagram page, Kemity, who is a widow, reflected on her early days and the struggles she faced before gaining recognition.

Read also

Old Interview of BamBam speaking on her marriage struggles with Teddy A trends amid breakup rumours

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She firmly denied ever exchanging her body for movie roles or opportunities, stressing that she earned her place in the industry through dedication and perseverance.

According to her, the social media space is filled with misleading narratives that can damage reputations and discourage upcoming talents.

She wrote:

“There is something I need to clear respectfully. Nobody should let anyone deceive them because of social media noise. I have never used my body to collect a movie role.”

The actress gave fans a glimpse into her life before Nollywood, revealing that she was financially independent even before meeting influential figures in the industry.

Read also

Bolaji Ogunmola finally addresses dating rumour with colleague Etim-Effiong: "What foolish item?"

Kemity explained that she owned two wine shops and also worked as a receptionist at the Masters Hotel in Ayobo, where she supported herself while nurturing her dream of becoming an actress.

Her journey, she said, was not built on overnight fame but on years of hustle, learning, and self-development.

Beyond acting, she also picked up other skills, including makeup artistry, which helped her remain relevant on movie sets and earn a living while waiting for bigger opportunities.

The mother of two daughters said her upbringing and family values would never allow her to trade her dignity for success.

She described her achievements as the result of sweat, discipline, and God’s grace, not the result of questionable decisions.

“I have always worked for my money. I am a mother. I have two daughters I am raising and training with dignity and strong values. I cannot build their future on something dirty,” she wrote.

Read also

Aunty Ajara’s pregnancy: US-based woman speaks up for man behind late actress’ maternity condition

Kemity used the moment to speak directly to upcoming actresses, urging them not to be misled by promises of quick fame.

She emphasised that talent, discipline, and consistency are enough to build a successful career, even if the journey takes longer.

According to her, shortcuts often come with long-term consequences, while hard work builds a legacy one can be proud of.

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Kemity's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@efizymakeovers noted:

"@kemity na this same place una shoot koleosho na 😹😹😩😩😩 I remember under the tree😹😹 Weldone sis"

@potential_bayoofficial shared:

"Gbogbo awon eniyan to ba n roju yin nibi, won ma sofo danu loruko Jesu. Amen 🙏🏼 It irks me when I see hardworking actors are being targeted by some mischievous persons"
Kemity, actress, Nollywood, Yoruba
Kemity reveals she was already a business owner, managing two wine shops. Photo: Kemity.
Source: Instagram

Kemity splashes millions on cars

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kemity recently splashed millions on two new cars.

Read also

Nigerian lady who studied in the UK returns home, shares her struggle with job-hunting

Kemity disclosed that she bought one for herself and one for her students.

The actress, who was also a lead character in the 2025 popular movie "Koleoso", said she asked God for progress, and He gave her peace and proof of it.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NollywoodNigerian Celebrity GistsInstagram
Hot:
Bbn sultana Service chiefs Bamidele olumilua university Heidi grey Bridget lancaster