Queen Dami admitted she has resumed her sexual relationship with Portable, despite her previous public vow never to return

The socialite accused her close friend, Debby, of sleeping with Portable behind her back while publicly criticizing her relationship with him

According to the mother of one, Portable himself provided the "evidence," allegedly showing her private chats

The personal life of controversial singer Portable has once again become a topic of conversation online after Queen Dami made a startling confession about their relationship.

Queen Dami, a widow of the late Alaafin of Oyo, opened up about her connection with the street-hop star, revealing that they are still involved behind the scenes.

This is after she had petitioned the police over the singer.

Her statement has drawn attention, especially because their previous breakup played out publicly and was filled with heated exchanges.

About fourteen months ago, the socialite and Portable parted ways in a dramatic fashion. At the time, she vowed never to return to the singer, and many believed the chapter had finally closed.

But in a new revelation, she admitted that things did not end the way people thought.

“I’m not a saint, I’m still sleeping with Portable,” she confessed, acknowledging that their relationship had quietly continued despite their earlier fallout.

The statement alone was enough to surprise many followers who remembered how bitter their separation once looked online.

Just when the confession seemed shocking enough, Queen Dami added another twist to the story.

She accused a close friend, identified as Debby, of secretly being involved with Portable as well.

According to her, the singer personally warned her to stay away from the friend, claiming they were also seeing each other.

She said Portable allegedly showed her chats and other proof of their meetings. She also claimed that two other people confirmed the relationship.

However, when she confronted Debby, the friend reportedly denied everything and insisted that her connection with the singer was strictly business.

The conflicting accounts have left many observers wondering what the real situation might be.

The new confession has added yet another layer to the already complicated relationship between Queen Dami and Portable.

Netizens react to Queen Dami's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ovicentertainm2 stated:

"Those calling portable names are online are on his divk ... All dis girls zero level . Sha get raba"

@laws30871 noted:

"I pity any man who think ladies of this days get level just get small change for hand then all be p*ssy"

@ty_autos commented:

"Why are all this people just shameless na ,my gender be sexualizing themselves"

@zeenixlum shared:

"Man shut the hell up Drag one today Drag the other one tomorrow"

Queen Dami says Portable himself provided the "evidence," allegedly showing her friend's private chats. Photo: Portable.

Queen Dami replies critic of her relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Queen Dami took her haters to the gallows for criticising her love affair with Portable.

She made a video where he used her lover's diss track to reply naysayers. Queen Dami danced joyfully to the diss track and stated that there was no perfect situation in life.

