Iyabo Ojo recently shared a promotional video of her touring the revamped Murtala Muhammed International Airport

The Nollywood actress praised FAAN while speaking about the major upgrades at the airport located in Lagos

The video has, however, drawn political backlash as some critics recalled the actress' support for Peter Obi over Tinubu in 2023

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has come under fire over a promotional video showcasing upgrades at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The video, shared on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted improvements made by President Bola Tinubu's administration through the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The Nollywood actress praised FAAN while showcasing the terminal’s major upgrades, including wide check-in areas, indoor plants, charging stations, and improved lounges. She described the changes as a positive transformation.

"FAAN is changing for the better in so many ways. Besides the renovation of the MMIA Lagos Terminal 1 and the beauty & comfort of Terminal 2, the service of their Protocol Team is exceptional. I'm so proud of my country," she wrote in a caption.

However, the video drew political backlash. Critics, mostly supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on X, formerly Twitter, slammed the choice of Iyabo due to her support for former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, in the 2023 elections.

Some argued that pro-Tinubu celebrities like Toyin Abraham and Eniola Badmus should have been featured instead.

Others, however, praised the strategic outreach to Iyabo’s audience and dismissed the political sentiments.

Legit.ng also reported that FAAN plans to temporarily shut down Terminal 1 of the MMIA in March 2026 to allow for major rehabilitation and expansion works.

According to the authority, the closure expected to take effect in about one month is part of efforts to address long-standing structural and operational issues at the ageing terminal.

The video of Iyabo Ojo touring Lagos airport is below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo’s video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Usmanashafe said:

"What is the reason Iyabo Ojo got this kind of gig and not Toyin Abraham??? RUBBISH."

Montero1016 commented:

"Why not Toyin Abraham or Eniola Badmus @fkeyamo? Prove to us that the rumors of 'bottom power' are false. This is a slap to those who took bullets from Iyabo Ojo's attack dogs. After Asiwaju, this nonsense will be punished in tenfold!"

pontrol_777 said:

"Lmaoo APC?? Wo yawerey gan This same iyabo that was anti this govt? Eniola and Toyin chop bullying and dragging yet they have the gig to this one.. APC no like loyalist at all."

HRH_Ujuaku said:

"APC supporters aren't happy this gig was given to Iyabo rather than other actresses who campaigned for BAT. I can totally relate to their anger."

kayloaded1 said:

"This video is not an indictment on APc or FAAN, it’s a shame on Iyabo Ojo to come begging for gigs from a government she worked against a few years ago. She is shameless."

Hamix37 said:

"If Iyabo Ōjò had integrity, she would have turned down that FAAN gig when they offered her unless she’s the one that went to look for it which still reeks of hypocrisy."

