Iyabo Ojo has finally broken her silence following rumours of her arrest in Abuja

The Nollywood actress, in a TikTok live session, responded with curses on the rumour mongers

Her response comes days after she went viral across social media platforms over actor Baba Ijesha's release

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, aka Queen Mother, has debunked rumours of her arrest in Abuja.

This comes as rumours surfaced online, especially on TikTok, about her arrest by the authorities.

Actress Iyabo Ojo clears air following rumours of her arrest in Abuja.

Taking to the same platform to clear the air, the actress, during a live session, laid curses on the rumour peddlers, noting how their fake news always made her fans worried, causing them to start calling to check on her.

According to the actress, people often make false claims about her to drive traffic to their pages and generate revenue.

Iyabo Ojo shares reason people share rumours about her online.

Further heaping curses on her detractors, the mother of two stated that she was a special being.

“To all you rumour mongers who spread fake news about me, it shall not be well with you. Who did they arrest? Your fake news always makes my fans worried, and they will start calling to check on me. You love to mention my name in order to pull traffic on your page and make money. You are heaping curses on your head because I am a special being. Anyone who wishes me ill, it will go back to the sender," she said in the live TikTok video.

The video of Iyabo Ojo reacting to rumours of her arrest is below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that after actor Baba Ijesha regained his freedom, an old video of her protesting against his release resurfaced online as netizens taunted her.

Comments as Iyabo Ojo debunks arrest rumours

Many of her fans, in reaction, responded with a sigh of relief as they also joined her in bashing the rumour mongers. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

ufuomajennie said:

"Nice one Abba Kilode? useless set of people..setting ring light dey lie up and down."

ronke1040 commented:

"Arrest her for what. ?????? Lizzy has been defaming day and night ,has she been arrested."

faimar_cakes_and_event wrote:

"Its long overdue i don't know what they want from her exactly,momma @ iyabofespris keep on soaring."

joyayo14 reacted:

"Nah Gangan all Queen Mother's enemy go dey do like ole idumota for the rest of their life lagbara olorun."

jokotola_aprincess said:

If you the Apokojiye party does not post fake news on NAIRA MARLEY and MOHBAD, you will not be unlucky in your night. Dey play you think you can get away with all you did for Mohbad and his father with NAIRA MARLEY. The judgement of God is coming on you and your children, INSHAALLAH, it will be good for you."

me_herbal_hairgrowth_solution said:

"How can QM be more than this? and she didn’t mention names this woman is too peaceful aunty Iyabo se e ma mu zobo?"

zeeyhart17 said:

"Amen Amen Because all this pajawiri speakers are doing too much on Facebook and TikTok."

ct__diamond commented:

"Na this curse dey on lizzy head till now,gangangan yen gangan ni."

Iyabo Ojo drops epic video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo returned online in style as she trended across social media platforms in the country.

On the evening of Saturday, November 15, Iyabo released a video of her playing her famous male character as she grooved to a song by Slim Case.

Iyabo, who had taken a break from making content with her popular male character, announced in the caption of the video that she was back.

In her words: "Yebo is back and loving ko scary mo."

