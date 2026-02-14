Lawyer Chukwudi Iwuchukwu alleged that Obi Cubana moved his entire family to the United Kingdom three years ago

A Nigerian lawyer, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, has accused nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana of relocating his family abroad while he supports President Bola Tinubu in Nigeria.

In a Facebook post, the lawyer alleged that the businessman moved his family to the United Kingdom three years ago because he no longer believes in Nigeria’s future.

Iwuchukwu also made similar claims about Cubana Chiefpriest, stating that both men are backing the current administration politically while keeping their families outside the country.

The claims surfaced shortly after Obi Cubana and Chiefpriest publicly declared their support for Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Both businessmen recently became associated with the “City Boy Movement,” a pro-Tinubu support group that has been gaining attention across social media and political circles.

In his post, Iwuchukwu alleged that Obi Cubana relocated his family because he sees Nigeria as “irredeemable,” while still running businesses in the country and sending money abroad.

He further claimed that Chiefpriest had done the same.

According to him, the development raises questions about their political stance and public endorsements.

While acknowledging that every citizen has the constitutional right to support any political candidate, the lawyer urged young Nigerians to respond differently.

He encouraged them to boycott businesses linked to the two socialites as a form of protest.

“It is also your right as a young person living in Nigeria to boycott their business and stop buying anything they are selling,” he wrote, urging people to “vote with their wallet.”

Reactions trail lawyer's accusation against Obi Cubana

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Niyi Tabiti

" The man, whom you regard as your all time favourite and benefactor, Tony Elumelu is also a city boy. In fact, he received the man at his home and also one of his main kitchen cabinet members. I am sure you won't write an article castigating him and his choice of political affiliation. In democracy, people should be free to make a choice."

Ike C. Ibe noted:

"People join groups or movements for different public or private reasons. It’s their right. People also criticize whether constructively, objectively or subjectively for different public or private reasons. It is also their right."

Kenneth Ikonne wrote:

"Again, what has happened is that some Igbo eggs have been cast into Tinubu’s basket. From now on, no one can say again that the Igbo put all their eggs in one basket. Egg is egg, whether good or bad"

