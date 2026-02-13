Onyi Alex has reacted to the move made by Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana as they announced their support for the City Boys Movement

The two businessmen have been at the centre of controversy over their political choice and their involvement with the City Boys Movement

Fans supported her and joined in dragging the two businessmen for what they believe they have done to the Igbos

Nollywood actress Onyi Alex has expressed displeasure over the involvement of some Igbo businessmen, including Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana, in the City Boys Movement.

The two businessmen surprised many of their fans after declaring support for the City Boys Movement, reportedly headed by Seyi Tinubu.

They were subsequently dragged online, with several celebrities reacting to their decision and taking sides.

In a post on her Instagram story, Alex wrote that she was certain Judas, who betrayed Jesus, must have been Igbo.

She added that it is no longer funny that many Igbos can no longer travel safely to the East due to insecurity.

The actress further stated that even wealthy individuals now use private jets to travel to the region because of the situation, yet some people are still standing by what she described as a “failed mandate.”

She also claimed that Igbo men who sold out their people would eventually realise that those they aligned with do not trust them either.

Onyi Alex’s post about Igbos ignites reactions

Many of her fans agreed with her stance, praising her for speaking out. Some reacted humorously to her comment about Judas, with one person suggesting that Judas must have loved money, which was why he was likened to an Igbo man.

Others said they were waiting to see how the alleged betrayers would be received in the East and how many people would vote for their preferred candidate.

However, some commenters argued that Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana are not obligated to support Peter Obi, as they criticised the actress and those who agreed with her post.

Here is Onyi's Instagram post below:

@llinasherbsandspices stated:

"Tell them ndi mandate. I love my people because anyi amaghi Eze. Let them finish in town and come village to deliver their polling unit make dey know say nobody send them."

@gavras_hair commented:

"Very intelligent woman, that mandate they are standing on will soon collapse."

@evermimi reacted:

"Normal normal, Judas na Igbo man. Cos he too like money."

@abig_rhapz wrote:

"Onyii, your princess gown will not tear. God bless you."

@official_chilezbrand said:

"I like as asiwaju go show them shege once he win this last one. Money dey."

@uwaoma5 stated:

"The ending really got me, as you the sale your brother, the buyer no go ever trust you."

