Nollywood movie star and social media content creator Kemity, whose real name is Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, has shared her story

The lady, who graced the seat of Biola Bayo on her podcast show, detailed how she became a widow at a young age

She also revealed the reason her two children have different fathers, igniting emotional reactions from netizens

Nigerian social media users were shocked to hear the true life story of Nollywood actress Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, widely known as Kemity. Kemity, known for her comic roles in Yoruba movies, shared her story with fans.

The actress, who has two children, revealed that both kids are from different fathers. She stated that most people mock her without knowing her story, which she finds quite pathetic.

Nigerian social media users react as actress Kemity narrates her story. Credit: @kemity

Source: Instagram

According to her, the man who deflowered her travelled back to Malaysia before she realized she was pregnant. He returned to Nigeria after a while, but unfortunately got killed in the hotel where he had lodged, leaving her a widow at a very young age.

Kemity’s emotional story ignited reactions from online users, many of whom could relate to her predicament.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Kemity's story trends

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@anikeolami001 said:

"I love this woman so well. Sidi character is always hilarious 😂😂 normally i always fast forward gateman and house helps scenes because i feel all those talks are not neccessary, but wen it is sidi?? Forget it i dey watch am😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@dr.s_l_y said:

"To all the incredible single mothers some of us still love you and respect all you have been through.."

@iam_ogebenita said:

"Oh my God,she became a widow at a tender age😢😢. Just be nice,everyone has a story."

Nollywood's Kemity shares story of her life. Credit: @kemity

Source: Instagram

@aadufecouture_ said:

Abanishe house for ikola ..one wife leave her husband house from 2nd to the last floor and remarried in th same house 😂😂😂😂😂😂rooms to much them tenant no know each other 😂😂."

@maxiblog_amuludun siad:

"God bless all the singles mother out there❤️❤️."

@happybaeby said:

"@kemity please tell Sidi we need voice over for this 😂I love she 😍❤️."

@maxiblog_amuludun said:

"God bless all the singles mother out there❤️❤️."

@b_teephe said:

"Anyone that lives in ikola and doesn’t know ile abanishe na newbie. Ile one thousand and four 😂😂😂😂."

@queen_sapphire_gold said:

"Aunty sidi there are men that won't cheat, u ave not just met dem , there are men who will love u only and only u💯 omo her story ehnnn🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰."

Kemity ‘Sidi’ on why she claimed to be related to CP

Accoridng to a previous report by Legit.ng, in 2022, actress Kemity aka Aunty Sidi made headlines over how she tracked down a troll who passed unpleasant comments about her online.

The Yoruba actress was also in the news in 2024 for joking about being related to Cubana Chiefpriest during the heat of his exchange with Burna Boy.

Kemity 'Sidi' recently spoke with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, sharing details about herself, including why many of her fans think one of her eyes is blind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng