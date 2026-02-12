A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok mourning the demise of her twin brother who passed

In her emotional video, she lamented that she would no longer celebrate joint birthdays with him or argue over 'who came out first'

She concluded her post with an emotional prayer for his soul to rest in peace, and thanked those who sympathised with her

A Nigerian lady's emotional tribute to her late twin brother has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The heartbreaking video shared via her official TikTok account marked the first anniversary of his untimely passing.

Lady recounts losing her twin brother and father. Photo credit: @Emma/TikTok.

Lady mourns twin brother who died last year

The lady, @Emma on TikTok, shared a heart-wrenching throwback clip from his burial, capturing her devastating state.

She spoke up about the pain of accepting that she would never again share moments with not only a sibling, but a twin.

The loss has been so tough, especially since it coincided with the third anniversary of their father's death.

She would no longer experience the joy of joint birthday celebrations or engage in playful debates about who was born first.

The memories of her brother and father would remain cherished, though the ache of their absence persisted.

In her post, she prayed for their souls to rest in peace, acknowledging that while the grief was overwhelming, there was a higher purpose at play.

The lady also took a moment to express gratitude to those who had reached out with condolence messages, appreciating their kindness during a difficult time.

Lady in tears as she mourns the deaths of her twin brother and father. Photo credit: @Emma/TikTok.

In her words:

"POV: You finally admit you will never see your twin brother again. Today makes it a year since my brother passed. Today also makes it 3 years since my dad passed. No more joint birthdays, no more questions like “who came out first” lol. I miss them both so much, but God knows best. May their souls continue to rest in peace. Also, thank you to everyone you too."

Reactions as lady mourns twin brother

Her emotional video on TikTok touched viewers, who sympathised with her loss.

@Abby said:

"The guilt dat comes every birthday knowing you’re living while they don’t exist anymore, frm someone who lost a twin brother I understand. so sorry."

@allah_isgreat26 said:

"Ummmm it’s really hurt when u lost your betahalf. I miss you everyday my beloved twin sister."

@Emmanuella said:

"Be strong Emma double hugs from a fellow twins and also a namesake. May their souls continue to rest in perfect peace (AMEN)."

@S͙t͙u͙b͙b͙o͙r͙n͙ s͙o͙u͙l͙ said:

"May God don’t let me loss my twin sister Omo. I will cry blood. God plsss keep both of us till old age. I can’t imagine pouring sand on any of my family members I fit go crazy that day."

@Of Sweet Cake,Pastry&Drinks added:

"Saw your post and I cant stop crying, May this year will be 1 year I lost my twin brother, and 3 years I lost my dad also, the pains never goes aways. he was a good guy, my mom and the rest of us cry everyday, we miss him too much. No one understand the grief better than us. You are not alone sis."

