Senator Ned Nwoko responds to Regina Daniels’ custody claims and shares details of a court ruling on access to their children

The billionaire said the court ordered rehabilitation and welfare assessment before Regina Daniels can regain access to the children

Nigerians reacted online, as many criticised Ned Nwoko and called for Regina Daniels to be allowed access to the children

Senator Ned Nwoko has reacted to the custody dispute with Regina Daniels, revealing a court ruling in Abuja that addressed access to their children amid growing social media controversy.

Senator Ned Nwoko broke his silence after Regina Daniels shared emotional posts accusing him of denying her access to their children.

Ned Nwoko shares court ruling on custody dispute with estranged wife, Regina Daniels Photo credit: princenednwoko/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In a long statement, Nwoko described her account as misleading and inconsistent with their family’s past practices.

He said sharing photos and videos of the children had always been normal within the family.

According to him, Regina Daniels had also posted the children publicly for years without raising privacy concerns.

Nwoko stated that her absence from the children’s lives was a personal choice, not something imposed on her.

He added that the children were kept in a stable environment focused on routine, care, and emotional balance.

The senator also claimed that concerns had been repeatedly raised about her well-being.

He stressed that encouraging therapy or rehabilitation should not be seen as punishment or cruelty.

“Children deserve a parent who is emotionally present, mentally sound, and sober most of the time,” Nwoko wrote.

Court Ruling on Regina Daniels’ Access

Nwoko revealed that the matter had been addressed by the court.

He said the ruling was in his favour with clear conditions attached.

According to him, the court directed that Regina Daniels must undergo drug rehabilitation.

He added that she must also be assessed by the Abuja Social Welfare Department.

Senator Ned Nwoko advises Regina Daniels to go for therapy Photo credit: princenednwoko/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Nwoko stated that access to their children would be restored only after meeting these conditions.

He further disclosed that the case was adjourned to 4 February 2026 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

The senator also said that the court dismissed the fundamental rights action filed against him and the Nigeria Police.

Nwoko explained that the family chose not to publicise the ruling to protect her privacy and dignity.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians React to the Senator's Post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bellajohnson6218 said:

“You need more therapy and rehab than her.”

@ablessing_daniel said:

“Allow her see her kids they can be under your custody just allow her see her kids..does she also need to go to rehab before she atleast talk with them on phone? Oga what you are doing is wrong therapy or not..give her access to her kids even if it’s short period why you monitor..and supervise.. every child deserves both parents”

@_blessingpropertyconnect commented:

“Oko ati iyawo... Una don start 😂😂😂 Una drama dey make me laugh 😂 you both should settle abeg 😍😂.”

@ruruchiks opined:

“Chinedu u need to stop and you are a grown man you could be her grandad and should be in a position to co parent without you u using your power and money”

@gistwitclare said:

“He will always response because of how petty he is. I never see a man like pa Ned aswear. Allow her talk to her children and see them if she wants Òga. Allow us to rest as well. Ur own don over do”

@amaka_paloma reacted:

“Shameless old papa. If u like no go plan for ur old age. Dey online dey reply small pikin. Ozua.”

@preprebeautyspa commented:

“You dey stress your lawyers 😂😂 small talk you will create epic.”

Regina Daniels Advises Ned Nwoko to Move on

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels advised her former husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, to move on.

The actress stated that he had previously told her about plans to marry another wife.

She urged him to use that plan as consolation and focus on the next phase of his life.

Source: Legit.ng