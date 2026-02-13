Veekee James’ video, in which she asked fans, online uncles and aunties to donate gifts for her unborn child through a baby registry, has angered many

The fashion designer, who is expecting her first child, shared a link to the baby registry while appealing for donations

Many people reacted strongly to the video, dragging her online and calling her names

Fashion designer Victoria James Atere, better known as Veekee James, is facing intense backlash for opening a baby registry to accept gifts for her unborn child.

The mother-to-be had earlier announced that she was expecting a baby and shared videos from her pregnancy shoot with her husband while displaying her scan.

She later made a video asking her friends and online uncles and aunties to donate gift items through her baby registry, sharing the link in her bio and on her Instagram story.

The fashion icon also appreciated celebrities like Kunle Remi, who donated some lovely items from the registry.

However, her video did not sit well with many people, who dragged her online over what they described as a decision to rip off the masses.

Reacting to the development, some fans described her as “greedy” for asking such things from the public. According to them, many people are still struggling to feed themselves and buy petrol, yet she is asking them to give gifts to a baby who is to be born in the United States.

They added that some gullible people might still donate, questioning why she would request gifts when she is already financially comfortable.

A few others noted that her request was inappropriate and that she should have limited the registry to close friends instead of making it public.

One fan pointed out that the Kardashians also opened a baby registry but kept it within their circle, suggesting that they would have been heavily criticised if it had been made public.

Here is the X post about Veekee James below:

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post about Veekee James. Here are comments below:

@prettyaholicc stated:

"This one is more than the greed in the Bible, she’s a wealthy woman and she has wealthy friends. Some gullible fans would’ve started contributing, I’m so tired mehn."

@Chykenwogu wrote:

"I don't know what kind of money she's looking for again, this worship and backside licking of celebrities is disgusting and embarrassing."

@obrazyyy shared:

"Someone that went to the US to have an anchor baby asking people that can barely afford food or petrol to buy stuff off her registry. that lady is not okay"

@rutihanna reacted:

"Very abnormal. Do mouth like basket dey announce rubbish."

Veekee James shares reaction over pregnancy discovery

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James had shared a video showing how she and her husband discovered that they were going to be parents.

The fashion designer had shared the good news about her pregnancy a few days before her second video, and fans have been congratulating her about it.

Her emotional video moved fans and colleagues to tears, with some sharing their own experiences.

