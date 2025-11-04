Senator Ned Nwoko has broken his silence amid the drama surrounding his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

Ned Nwoko shared pictures showing his latest project in Delta North, disclosing that it was conceived to inspire the youth

The senator's post comes amid rumors about his estranged wife Regina Daniels borrowing him $50,000, as well as her siblings' arrest

Popular businessman and lawmaker Senator Ned Nwoko has returned to social media amid the reactions trailing fresh allegations about his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

Recall that Regina Daniels recently called out the senator, alleging that he was responsible for the arrest of her siblings.

Ned Nwoko builds mini stadium in Delta north. Credit: nednwoko/regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Nwoko, in a post via his X handle, ignored the rumors as he shared an update about his latest project: a mini-stadium in Issele-Uku, Delta State. The senator disclosed that the project was conceived to inspire youth, promote healthy competition, and strengthen community spirit.

According to Nwoko, the newly constructed mini-stadium features a standard football pitch, a seven-a-side multi-sports arena, pavilions on both sides, and well-equipped dressing rooms, all designed to create an enabling environment for sports and recreation.

Ned Nwoko ignores marital crisis with Regina Daniels flaunts projects. Credit: nednwoko

Source: UGC

"For me, every project is about impact: giving our people access to facilities that uplift, empower, and unite," he tweeted. "With this stadium, we are nurturing the next generation of athletes and leaders who will make Delta North proud. Our journey of transformation continues, one community at a time."

This also comes after Regina Daniels' mother, actress Rita Daniels, lashed out at Nwoko, accusing him of tarnishing their family’s name despite their past support for him.

She alleged that Regina contributed $50,000 (₦71 million) to his election campaign, while she also invested both money and effort into his political pursuits.

Ned Nwoko's tweet about his latest mini-stadium project is below:

Comments about Ned Nwoko's mini-stadium

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Man Of Vawulence said:

"If someone told me that a day would come when they would say that Ned married Regina cos of her money, I would not believe it. Ned Nwoko actually spent part of the $50k Regina Daniels gave him on this mini stadium."

Irene Ebere Osigwe commented:

"So if u re named after a stadium u get a golden ticket t heaven."

Karl Junior Kange

"Ah ah Mother in-law say na she di sponsor de man and e senatorial campaigns dem nor."

Godwin Bestoffical said:

"Regina daniels mama go say na them give am money to build stadium now."

Oluchi E. Jessy reacted:

"Na Regina money he use build this stadium? Make I go confirm from Regina mama."

Evangelista Natanael Caigara said: ·

"This is the $50k Regina borrowed him."

Chuks Maduabuchi reacted:

"I thought they said Ned is a gold digger and that he went to Regina because of Regina’s star and affluence."

Regina Daniels makes bold claim in video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, mother of Regina Daniels, continued to make waves following videos of her speaking about her son-in-law, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Rita alleged that Ned Nwoko gave money to the police to beat her children after their arrest.

She alleged that her son, Sammy, was still in detention as she called on Nigerians to come to her rescue.

Source: Legit.ng