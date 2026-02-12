Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's advice to couples facing disapproval from a partner's family recently made waves online

The Nollywood actress shared what couples could do to win over resistant relatives, sharing why their support was needed in marriages

The movie star's opinion has since sparked conversations about the dynamics of marriages in many Nigerian homes

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has issued advice to couples facing difficult times with a partner’s family to work towards building understanding rather than ending their relationship abruptly.

Omotola, who recently made waves over her comments about dance promotion in Nollywood, however, warned that unions should be reconsidered if such opposition proves impossible to resolve.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde shares steps couples should take why dealing with hostile families. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

How to win over resistant relatives

Speaking with media personality Morayo Brown on The Morayo Show, which was shared on YouTube on Wednesday, February 11, the actress advised partners to first try to win over resistant relatives through patience and engagement.

According to her, some families initially oppose relationships due to preconceived biases based on ethnic background or personal prejudice.

“I would advise that if the families of the spouse don’t like you, try everything you possibly can to make them understand you. But there are some parents that are just hell-bent on not going to like you.

“There is nothing you’re going to do. They already have prejudices, you know, they’ve decided that maybe they don’t like you because you’re from a particular place in Nigeria or the world, or they already have their own opinions," she said.

The actress, however, noted that not all initial opposition can be overcome, cautioning that some families who appear to change their stance may revert to their earlier hostility.

She warned that such circumstances need careful consideration, noting that marriage could become a difficult challenge without supportive in-laws.

Actress Omotola Jalade's advice to couples about hostile families sparks debate. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

“Some might change their mind, even that is dicey, because it means that they might change it again, But my advice is truly, it’s not worth it. Marriage in itself is already an institution where you’re going to face a lot. It’s a lifetime journey.

She concluded by advising couples to think it through before committing to a relationship where hostility persists.

"So if this people are not going to support you from the beginning, you’re going to have a very rough journey. If that’s the life you want, then good luck and go for it," she added.

The video from Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's interview with Morayo Brown is below:

Comments about Omotola Jalade's advice

Read the reactions below:

Winneralways_0 commented:

"I disagree to this.. if your partner family no like you sister I will advise you not to get married o.. I don see a lot o.

EyinadeHadedayo wrote:

"The real balance is this: show kindness, stay true to yourself, and let your character speak louder than opinions."

drip_jules said:

"Why can’t they try to like me? Other women sef."

HiddenLabX said:

"Stop teaching people how to be door-mats for toxic families. The elite want us in our homes so we don't rebel in the streets. If they don't respect you, walk away. Period."

LilyjoeBae said:

"Try to make dem understand you keh? Run ooooo."

Omotola Jalade releases new movie cast

Legit.ng previously reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is set to release a new film titled Mother's Love.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the actress shared a promotional video unveiling the cast for her film, which is set to be released in March. The highlight of the montage showed Omotola in glittering outfits, posing and dancing.

Source: Legit.ng