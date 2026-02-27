Peller, in a viral live stream session, lamented the financial pressure from his extended family

The streamer complained about repeated calls from family members seeking financial assistance

His lamentation has sparked conversations about entitlement, with many criticising the social media influencer

Popular live streamer and TikTok star Habeeb Hazmat, better known as Peller, has stirred reactions after expressing frustration over the financial responsibilities placed on him by his extended family members.

In a viral video from a live session, the 21-year-old star complained about receiving repeated calls from relatives seeking financial assistance.

According to the streamer, he currently pays school fees for some of his father’s children and other extended family members whom he says are not directly his responsibility.

He repeatedly stated that many of the burdens placed on him “do not concern” him, questioning why he is expected to cater to people outside his immediate household.

“My family wan kill me. Ever since I made it, they’ve been disturbing me. I’m the one paying my half-siblings’ school fees. What’s my business with them? We’re not even that close. It’s my father who had them, not my mom," he said in part in the video.

The video of Peller lamenting financial demands from extended family members is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller shared details about his life that caught public attention.

In a viral video, the 21-year-old content creator disclosed that he is still undefiled, explaining that the decision is intentional and rooted in advice he received before leaving Ikorodu.

Reactions as Peller calls out family members

The streamer's remarks have sparked conversations about family entitlement and pressure on financially successful individuals.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Mshelizah_Jnr said:

"You are stupid for saying that, family is family no matter what."

mr_chiboi commented:

"That’s a heavy thing to carry… success shouldn’t automatically turn someone into the family ATM. Helping out is kindness, not obligation, and boundaries don’t make you wicked. At some point, everyone has to ask themselves: where does support end and self-preservation begin?"

JustAnuboy wrote:

"Half siblings or not, they are your family and it is good to support them but if you feel the burden is too much or they aren't even suppose to be your responsibility in the first place, it's also fine but there wasn't any need of bringing it to the world via Livestream."

BigFamzii reacted:

"Omo that's how it is... Family nor go let you rest... Jst help them the way u can bro."

MYTHIC_REDDEVIL said:

"That’s what happens when you are successful…the moment you go bankrupt, they won’t call or text… Sending money to your family all the time leaves you poor…say No sometimes and see how they will reduce it when they know you can actually say no."

