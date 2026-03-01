Tonto Dikeh has tapped into her wealth of experience to advise Nigerians on the type of people to avoid

Though she promised to list five types of people to avoid, the actress ended up mentioning only two and promised to share the rest later

Her advice has sparked reactions, with Nigerians linking it to the recent feud between VeryDarkMan and King Mitchy

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has sparked conversations on social media after she listed the types of humans to stay away from.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Tonto advised her fans to avoid people who have nothing to lose and those who have nobody to call them to order.

Tonto Dikeh advises fans to stay away from people who have nothing to lose.

The movie star, who recently stormed a hospital in Abuja, advised her fans and followers never to let such people into their space. She added that they should take to their heels when they come into contact with such people.

“5 kinds of humans you should never let into your space," the caption on the video read.

"If you encounter them, don’t be shy to run!!” People who have nothing to lose. Someone with nothing to use will people will drain you, distract you, redirect you from your purpose and embarrass you spiritually and physically. People who have nobody to call to order. These people you should run from them. It isn’t cowardly, it’s protecting your peace, integrity, space, spirit, destiny, and future," she said in the video.

"RUN BABY RUNNNNNNN,I’ve been around long enough and seen enough to know better. I’m here to make sure you don’t repeat the mistakes I once made. To be continued," she added in a caption.

Reactions trail actress Tonto Dikeh's advice on types of people to avoid.

Tonto Dikeh's video, sharing the kind of people to avoid, is below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's advice

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens brought up the viral feud between online critic VeryDarkMan and influencer King Mitchy while linking it with Tonto Dikeh's advice. Read the comments below:

sabana_2857 said:

"@king__mitchy I’m sure you’ve learned your lesson….Stay strong."

blissfully_allday reacted:

"This is for @verydarkblackman see the rubbish a so called activist is doing and you expect govt to take him@or those who support him serious."

igbalode_mart said:

"You see number 2, anytime I see people misbehaving online I later realize they don't have family or anyone who can call them to order."

treasuregold2025 commented:

"VDM & Doris Ogala on my mind."

monmartt.kids said:

"VDM has nothing to loose …king Mitchy has no one talking to her …no authority even she no Dey listen to ST …both join …"

picaso147 commented:

"Remember you were once like all these you've listed."

