Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has returned to the Nigerian movie industry with her latest film

The Nollywood star shared a fun video showcasing the cast for her newest production on her Instagram page

Her promotional video sparked reactions, as it came after her comment about colleagues who dance

Nigerian actress and filmmaker Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is set to release a new film titled Mother's Love.

On Wednesday, Omotola shared a promotional video unveiling the cast for her film, which is set to be released in March.

Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde returns to Nollywood with new movie. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

The highlight of the montage showed Omotola in glittering outfits, posing and dancing.

She shared the video days after stating in an interview that dancing to promote movies should be not marketing obligation.

The actress stressed that her duty as a filmmaker is to deliver a well-made movie and promote it through professional and structured channels, rather than relying on social media dance trends.

“I’m sorry, but I won’t be dancing to market or promote my movie. It’s not professional. I’ve done the movie, now I just have to go around and promote it,” Omotola said.

Recall that filmmaker Kunle Afolayan also sparked debate over his comment about dance promotions, saying that while it boosts the film’s visibility, it risks pressuring actors into creating content that overshadows the narrative.

Nigerians share observations about Omotola Jalade's cast reveal. Credit: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

The video from Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s movie promotion, which is making waves online, is below:

Comments about Omotola Jalade's video

Reacting, many shared funny responses to her apparent reversal, while others defended that it is voluntary, not a mandated performance.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

EhitaD commented:

"So the problem has always been she doesn’t known how to dance???"

OlaoyeAdetunji said:

"She used to be one of favorites but even with the dance, I still won’t watch the movie."

BiasedFRRoom commented:

"Life don pass all these “nonsense” wey she dey do, we don move on from dance."

lizzyjollof commented:

"I thought she said changing of clothes can be exhausting and also, she Dey move body for here nau So the same ‘nonsense’, na him she Dey do so?"

mayowacrown said:

"Someone who will pack her husband and children to dance sef. Didn't she say changing clothes is exhausting? You no go dance ke? You want to do skits, interviews? How many people watch the interviews? You must join that dance. You'd better dance and put on TikTok."

thebrandoma said:

"Its giving Delta soap Opera promo . Mama we are in 2k26 oo Between it aint professional to use that style to sell a movie abeg."

iamnecky commented:

"Are u sure this is professional?"

Omotola posts loved-up pictures with husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde warmed the hearts of her fans as she shared the lovely pictures she took with her husband.

The lovebirds went on a date, and she asked her fans to tap into the goodness of being married.

She displayed the yummy delicacies they were having and invited her fans to join her in enjoying the meal.

Source: Legit.ng