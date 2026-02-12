IShowSpeed shares what inspired his 28-day tour across Africa

American streamer IShowSpeed revealed what inspired him to embark on an ambitious 28-day journey across more than 20 African countries

In a recent interview, the YouTube sensation opened up about his childhood struggles and explained why he had to return to Africa to reconnect with his roots

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions after hearing IShowSpeed's heartfelt explanation, praising him for staying true to his African heritage

Popular American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., widely known as IShowSpeed, has revealed the motivation behind his 28‑day journey across more than 20 African nations.

The tour, which ran from December 29, 2025, to January 27, 2026, took him through countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa, where he immersed himself in local experiences and celebrated the continent’s vibrancy.

IShowSpeed opens up about the personal reasons behind his 28-day tour across 20 African nations. Photo credit: ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed said the energetic tour was driven by his desire to reconnect with his heritage, explore cultures he had long admired, and fulfil a childhood dream of travelling that he could not achieve when younger.

During a recent interview, he explained that his passion for exploration grew during school history lessons, where learning about different civilisations triggered a fascination with diverse traditions.

This interest, combined with his African roots, inspired him to return to the origin of his identity.

During the tour, he attended the Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco, joined Senegalese fans in celebrating their football victory, and sampled traditional dishes like Ghana’s jollof rice.

In Nigeria, his visit coincided with two milestones in his life. He surpassed 50 million YouTube subscribers and celebrated his 21st birthday, marking both in Lagos surrounded by enthusiastic crowds that showcased the warm reception he received.

According to him, the trip not only broadened his perspective but also challenged common stereotypes, as he discovered aspects of Africa that go far beyond typical media portrayals.

Before this ambitious project, IShowSpeed had risen to fame as a high‑energy YouTuber known for gaming and live streams, building a massive following through viral moments and collaborations.

His African tour marked his first extensive engagement with the continent, turning a personal aspiration into a cultural exploration that deepened his connection to both his heritage and his fans worldwide.

Watch IShowSpeed's video below:

Netizens react to IShowSpeed's revelation about his Africa tour

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Louisfire07 said:

"That's actually powerful. Travelling across Africa to reconnect with culture and roots hits different. Respect to Speed for turning a personal story into a global journey."

@Banjy47 commented:

"The Motherland tour was peak content. From racing cheetahs to hitting 50M subs in Nigeria, Speed really showed out for the culture. This quote just proves his heart was in the right place from the jump. Welcome home."

@CAspirewealth wrote:

"20 countries is insane energy. Speed is unironically doing more for global tourism than actual travel boards right now. The streams in Africa have been legendary."

@randomworldke reacted:

"The only man who is not afraid of his origin. Now go and ask other black people especially his father, 'we are not'. We from America. Even the white people don't belong there. History is very clear, we all came from somewhere, migration is not a crime. Be confident in your skin."

@MeddieMambo said:

"His motivation is personal and meaningful. Connecting with heritage and exploring diverse cultures can have lasting impact beyond just travel or publicity."

IShowSpeed says childhood dream and African heritage inspired his 28-day tour across 20 countries. Photo credit: ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

Kai Cenat expresses love for Nigeria during Lagos visit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular American streamer Kai Cenat met Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, February 4, expressing that Nigeria was the first country where he felt complete love and genuine affection.

The meeting took place at the Lagos House, Marina, during Cenat's second trip to Lagos. He praised the warm reception and positive energy he experienced, while the governor introduced him to aspects of Nigerian culture and Yoruba heritage.

His visit came weeks after IShowSpeed toured the city, showing Nigeria's growing appeal to international digital creators.

Source: Legit.ng