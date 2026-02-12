James Van Der Beek , the American actor who became a household name through Dawson's Creek, has died at 48 after fighting bowel cancer

His family announced his peaceful passing on Wednesday morning through his Instagram account, with his representative also confirming the heartbreaking news to CNN

Despite his illness, the actor remained active in entertainment, guest-starring in a comedy series and joining a Dawson's Creek charity reunion remotely in September 2025

James Van Der Beek, the American actor best known for his role in the hit teen drama Dawson’s Creek, has died at the age of 48 following a battle with bowel cancer.

His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning through an announcement shared on his official Instagram account, where his loved ones asked for privacy as they mourn.

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek passes away at 48 after a battle with bowel cancer.

Source: Instagram

According to CNN, the late actor's representative, Whitney Tancred, also confirmed the news when reached by their team.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with bowel cancer in late 2023 but only revealed his condition publicly in November 2024.

According to BBC, he first noticed changes in his bowel movements and attempted lifestyle adjustments before undergoing screening, which confirmed stage three cancer.

This meant the illness had spread to nearby lymph nodes.

He later spoke about the emotional toll of treatment, describing how it felt to lose parts of his identity, yet he continued to raise awareness about the importance of early screening.

James Van Der Beek passes away at age 48 after bowel cancer.

Source: Instagram

Career highlights and television legacy

The actor rose to fame in the late 1990s when he played Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek. The role made him one of the most recognisable faces on television.

The series, which ran from 1998 to 2003, also starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams, and became a defining show of its era.

Van Der Beek’s performance was praised for capturing the earnestness of youth, and his portrayal continues to resonate with audiences today.

Beyond Dawson’s Creek, he starred in the 1999 film Varsity Blues, appeared in the comedy Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, and competed in season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

Despite his illness, James remained active in the industry, guest-starring earlier this year in Prime Video’s college comedy Overcompensating.

He also made a virtual appearance at a charity reunion of Dawson’s Creek in September 2025, joining remotely after illness prevented him from attending in person.

James Van Der Beek leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, and their six children, remembered not only for his career achievements but also for his resilience and advocacy during his illness.

His death marks the loss of a star whose work shaped television in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and whose influence continues to be felt.

Check out the announcement of James Van Der Beek's death below:

Tributes from colleagues and fans of James Van Der Beek

@camerondaddo said:

"This news took my breath away. We met briefly on a set, your kindness and depth of spirit and presence of mind has always stayed with me. Travel well James. Rest in peace 🙌🌈❤️"

@zacharylevi commented:

"Sending you and the whole family every ounce of love, light, peace, and rest in this time. My heart, along with so many others, is with you. ❤️🙏"

@jefferson_fisher wrote:

"heartbroken. I can't imagine the loss. the biggest hugs to your beautiful family and sweet babies❤️"

@jessicacapshaw reacted:

"Sending prayers and love to you all as you find your way through this unimaginable loss. 🙏🕊️♥️"

@dsariyildiz said:

"I grew up watching Dawson's Creek. It was such a big part of my childhood. Thank you for being part of those memories. 🤍🕊️"

@kchenoweth commented:

"A beautiful heart with light resonating from his soul always ! 🕊️❤️"

