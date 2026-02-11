DJ Chicken declares himself global king, trends online after self-coronation

Nigerian entertainer DJ Chicken has sparked massive online reactions after posting a video declaring himself the global king and positioning himself above every other ruler

The viral clip shows the TikTok star dressed in full Yoruba monarch regalia and traditional royal accessories as he makes bold declarations

Fans have flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some finding the performance entertaining, while others warn against disrespecting traditional institutions

Nigerian entertainer Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has declared himself the global king, presenting his self-coronation in a video that has gained attention across social media platforms.

The clip posted on his Instagram page shows him dressed in full Yoruba monarch regalia as he confidently positions himself above every other ruler, sparking widespread online reactions.

In the footage, DJ Chicken appears in flowing white robes, a beaded crown, and a colourful staff, walking across a compound with deliberate gestures that show his theatrical style.

He amplifies the scene with a horsetail whisk used by Nigerian monarchs and regal poses, portraying himself as a figure of unmatched authority.

His performance, though lighthearted, has been interpreted by many viewers as a playful commentary on fame and power, further igniting discussions among fans.

DJ Chicken is popularly known for his viral antics and provocative content.

He began his career as a street DJ in Lagos before rising to prominence through his energetic TikTok videos and his signature “Kukuruku” slang, which resonated with younger audiences.

Over time, his unconventional approach to entertainment has consistently drawn attention, often sparking debates online about his unique style.

This latest act continues his pattern of combining humour with bold declarations, reinforcing his reputation as an entertainer who thrives on spectacle.

Presenting himself as superior to all monarchs, DJ Chicken has once again managed to capture the spotlight, ensuring his name remains a trending topic across digital platforms.

Nigerians react to DJ Chicken's self-coronation

@ONathaniel23 said:

"How this guy take overtake portable should be studied...grace spoke for him."

@Denisfixit commented:

"There are some levels you shouldn't play with and this is definitely one of it."

@NaijaGistRoom wrote:

"Oba of Lagos by self-appointment no palace, no chiefs just confidence and cruise. Audacity don finally get crown."

@ShinaRayy reacted:

"Chicken Lagos no be shagamu oo traditional rulers in Lagos go surely come for you…..somethings no be cruise ooo."

@W_tonys said:

"Wetin de even happen for this una Lagos sef? U fit think say u don see the highest whining make u see the one wey pass the previous one 😂😂😂😂."

@Chu_mavy commented:

"Na so madness dey start. One small clout, person don dey share crown 😭 Lagos never rest since."

DJ Chicken mocks Peller over car crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Chicken taunted TikTok star Peller after he was involved in a car crash following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

Peller was involved in the crash on Sunday, December 14, after posting a disturbing video informing fans that he intended to take his own life.

Unlike many Nigerians who expressed concern for Peller, DJ Chicken shared a video expressing delight over the incident, stating that he liked the way the TikToker got involved in the accident.

