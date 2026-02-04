American streamer Kai Cenat paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday

Cenat revealed that Nigeria was the first country where he had experienced 100% genuine love, praising the intense positive energy he felt from the moment he arrived in Lagos

The governor warmly welcomed the American streamer, introduced him to local traditions, and explained the annual cultural festivals

The meeting took place during Cenat’s second trip to Lagos, showing his admiration for the country’s hospitality as well as his interest in learning more about its culture.

Kai Cenat visits Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, praises Nigeria’s hospitality. Photo credit: kaicenat/jidesanwoolu

Source: Instagram

During the courtesy visit, Cenat shared his excitement about the warm reception he experienced from the moment he arrived in Nigeria, stating that the atmosphere was filled with positive energy.

He praised the governor’s leadership and showed enthusiasm about being in Lagos, while Sanwo-Olu responded by introducing him to aspects of Nigerian culture and Yoruba heritage.

The governor explained the significance of annual cultural festivals that attract thousands of participants, showcasing elaborate costumes and masked figures that symbolise community spirit.

He also spoke about traditional headgear that represents different royal lineages, giving Cenat a deeper understanding of the state’s cultural identity.

The interaction between the two emphasised mutual respect, with Cenat showing curiosity about Nigerian customs and Sanwo-Olu showcasing the vibrancy of Lagos traditions.

According to the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril A. Gawat, Cenat’s return to Lagos is connected to educational projects, including his school project in the Makoko community aimed at improving access to learning for children.

Cenat is one of the most-followed streamers globally, known for his live content on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, where he commands a massive audience, particularly among young people.

His visit to Lagos came only weeks after fellow American streamer IShowSpeed toured the city, drawing large crowds and significant attention on social media, further showing Nigeria’s growing appeal to international digital creators.

Watch the video of Kai Cenat and Lagos state Governor Sanwo-Olu below:

Nigerians react to Kai Cenat's visit

@MJAY_MOG said:

"This is encouraging to see. Any initiative focused on kids and young people is a win for Lagos 🙌🏽 Welcome back @KaiCenat, wishing these projects great success."

@JoyisBackAgain commented:

"Nigerians are full of love, just that madness choke too"

@Collinzosky wrote:

"There are few African countries where you can get the kind of humor you will get in Nigeria. We are the best"

@oluwakayode420 reacted:

"Kai cenat Dey hear wetyn governor Dey talk without saying Ehn Ehn multiple time if nah the biggest interviewer in Nigeria now you go dan hear Ehn Ehn like 1k times"

@Fabulous_feran said:

"Nigeria accommodates outsiders with real love, wish other countries could reciprocate the gesture"

@coolsince9nt9 commented:

"Thank goodness the governor showed him some culture stuffs we have here in Nigeria 🇳🇬❤️❤️."

Kai Cenat shares Makoko school update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kai Cenat shared updates about the school he is building for children in Makoko slum.

The American livestreamer posted a video showing the two-level school construction and revealed his expanded plan, including a basketball court, playground and soccer field.

He explained that he had selected land for the project and reached out to organisations like Google and Amazon to collaborate.

Cenat gave a breakdown of the budget, with the total reaching $2.4 million (N3.8 billion), drawing mixed reactions from Nigerians who praised his efforts, while others questioned the estimate.

Source: Legit.ng