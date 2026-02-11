Months after their traditional wedding, 2Baba and Natasha officially dedicated their baby boy, dancing at the altar in a video

The dedication comes just as 2Baba opened up about his "unfortunate" arrest in the UK following a domestic altercation

Despite the shadows of his high-profile divorce from Annie Idibia, the singer appeared fully focused on his new family

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, have dedicated their child.

A video currently circulating online showed the couple dedicating their newborn child in church, surrounded by close family members.

The heartwarming moment comes barely three months after they welcomed their first child together in November 2025, following their traditional wedding earlier in the year.

In the now-viral footage, 2Baba and Natasha were seen joyfully dancing toward the altar while carrying their baby.

Family members followed closely behind, clapping and celebrating as the couple approached the officiating minister. Natasha eventually handed the baby over for prayers as the congregation looked on.

The singer, dressed in a simple but elegant outfit, appeared calm and reflective, occasionally smiling as he stood beside his wife.

Their relationship became a hot topic months ago after reports surfaced that 2Baba had been arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged assault involving Natasha.

The incident dominated online conversations at the time, with many questioning the stability of their union.

However, in a recent interview with journalist Seun Okinbaloye, 2Baba addressed the situation and took responsibility for his actions.

The African Queen crooner admitted that he had been overwhelmed and acknowledged that pressure sometimes led him to make poor decisions.

He also revealed that his once “thick skin” had grown weaker over time, suggesting that fame and personal challenges had taken a toll on him.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail video of 2baba's child dedication

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Sophia George stated:

"Yes does this girl Natasha love wearing black ? Black again on her child's dedication ? Na wa o."

Nwokpoku Israel Michael shared:

"As long as it's not Annie Idibia. I no fit type congratulations oh"

Helen Onah Kenneth

"Na my in law Dey sing for 2fqce child dedication"

Heavenly Tina commented:

"See the way she dey jump. The sleep reset their brain."

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz reacted to the viral video of 2Baba and Natasha having altercations in Nigeria and London.

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the clips that were circulating widely online, causing concern among his fans.

The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the musician told him in confidence.

