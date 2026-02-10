Zicsaloma, in a viral video, issued candid advice to Nigerians on how to escape from the poverty cycle

The skit maker explained the need for people to be financially heartless, even towards family members

His opinion has since sparked conversations on social media about African homes and the black tax

Popular content creator Aloma Isaac Junior, aka Zicsaloma, has drawn reactions online after advising Nigerians to be “financially heartless” if they want to break free from poverty.

In a video that has since gone viral, Zicsaloma stated that his advice was not about being wicked or abandoning family, but about survival and long-term thinking in an environment where extended families often feel entitled to one person’s income.

According to the skit maker, many of his past business attempts failed, not because he lacked discipline, but because his savings were constantly diverted to family needs once they knew he had money.

He opened up about his experience with his mum, who once requested money from his savings to pay rent. He revealed that similar emergencies had repeatedly disrupted his plans.

Zicsaloma noted that in many African homes, once one's salary becomes public knowledge, everyone automatically feels entitled, with some relatives going as far as quitting their jobs.

In his words, this entitlement keeps families stuck in the same poverty loop. He kicked against the idea of disclosing real income to family members. Zicsaloma stated that it was better to deliberately downplay or hide one’s real income, except in genuine life-or-death situations.

The skit maker argued that building wealth sometimes requires saying no, ignoring pressure, and accepting that some people will be upset.

He ended with a warning against constantly giving money to friends, saying it often creates dependency rather than gratitude.

The video of Zicsaloma speaking about how to break free from poverty is below:

Mixed reactions trail Zicsaloma's advice

The skit maker's advice has sparked mixed reactions online as netizens shared diverse views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

powerfotography commented:

"Every day financial advice. What is the use of money if U can’t spend it on Urself or people who are Dare to U?"

ade_midayo1 said:

"Family is everything."

joniosea commented:

"Not heartless but smart/wise. Know when to say no and yes."

officialbigbenji_udo said:

"I live for my siblings na only dem I get. My parent died the same day immediately after my birth, they were the ones who stood by me till this very moment. What is success if I don’t Make them comfortable,I’d rather go broke for them."

cdx2online said:

"U want to be stingy and see ur siblings suffer .. no worry God go bless the siblings too one day ,I just hope say that ur money go still dey by then."

official_ose007 wrote:

"If you are not financially strict to some extent, Omo you go cry!!!"

oyiakor commented:

"And if you re not still wealthy after being financially heartless to your family for years, what next?"

