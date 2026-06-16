A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her First Class degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry

Following her graduation, she proceeded to the University of Ibadan for her Master’s degree and achieved distinction

According to the lady, she faced some challenges during her academic journey but she remained resilient in her pursuit

A Nigerian graduate went viral online after she shared details of her academic journey.

Her post announced a series of accomplishments that spanned both undergraduate and postgraduate education.

LAUTECH First-Class graduate bags MSc distinction at UI. Photo credit: @lovethtechva/X.

Source: Twitter

LAUTECH graduate shares her academic achievements

The news drew attention because it revealed how she combined high performance with personal hardship and challenges.

Identified as @loveth_techva on X, she used her platform to speak about her path through school.

She studied Pure and Applied Chemistry at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and graduated with the top classification (first class).

During that period she also received an academic excellence award named after a prominent clergyman and philanthropist.

Her performance at undergraduate level earned her recognition beyond the classroom.

After completing her first degree she gained admission into the University of Ibadan for further study.

At Ibadan she enrolled for a Master’s programme focused on environmental chemistry and pollution control.

She completed the course with distinction, a result that matched the standard she set during her undergraduate years.

The transition from one institution to another showed consistency in her approach to learning.

She admitted that the road to both qualifications involved considerable difficulty.

Resources were limited throughout her time as a student and she often managed her studies under conditions of severe deprivation.

Food was scarce and she pursued her education despite the strain that lack of proper nutrition placed on her.

Perseverance carried her through periods when quitting appeared to be the easier option, and in the end, she emerged victorious.

In her words:

"B.Tech Pure & Applied Chemistry -FIRST CLASS LAUTECH Dr DK Olukoya Academic Excellence Award recipient MSc Environmental Chemistry and pollution control - Distinction, University of Ibadan. I achieved all with little or no food."

Lady maintains high grades, earning First-class then MSc distinction. Photo credit: @lovethtechva/X.

Source: Twitter

Nigerians speak about their academic journey

Nigerians online have been sharing their various academic struggles.

@ABBY with a Y said:

"I read then write. It always makes sense to me first before I write though. I browse, check other resource compare and contrast and break it down."

@Exponential said:

"I study for more than 4 hours but I don't write anything, I find it as time wasting unless if am studying completely new material."

@maryannnn said:

"Please I need help I'm a student too but struggling to study and understanding please if u see dis message please try reply help a sister."

@𝕿𝖊𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖑𝖆 said:

"Omooo you see that research methodology is about to end me but it won’t God won’t all such."

@Officially Tontonye victory added:

"I just resumed 200lvl I finished 100 level with 4.47 and honestly reading is not enough you need to strategize it’s just like game you need to know the rules and play by them to win."

See the post below:

Lady graduates from University of Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) earned praise online after she showed her multiple awards.

She mentioned in her post that she never took second position, but always came first from primary to secondary school.

Source: Legit.ng