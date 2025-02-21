Skit maker Zicsaloma recently shared a short video with his new look on social media in a bid to entertain his fans and followers

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma made headlines after he shared a three-week post-surgery update of his rhinoplasty (nose surgery)

Many of his fans while reacting to Zicsaloma's new look in the skit expressed their displeasure as they shared diverse opinions

Popular skit maker and content creator Zicsaloma whose real name is Aloma Isaac Junior has returned to making videos following his return to the country.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma had travelled to Turkey for nose surgery in a bid to look like the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, which he has always desired.

Zicsaloma further caused uproar on social media after he shared his new look following his successful surgery as many bashed him online and said awful things.

The skit maker, who noted that he looked less swollen, and would be lesser in a matter of time, added that he would take off his nose cast soon.

Zicsaloma returns to skit making

Amid the backlash, Zicsaloma seems to be less concerned as he has focused on skit making having been featured by his colleague Taaooma in a skit where she taunted him over his new look.

Taaooma in the funny skit had referred to Zicsaloma as Igando Michael Jackson.

Watch Taaooma's skit with Zicsaloma below:

Zicsaloma also made a funny video about him revealing his favourite drink as he had to mention coke after being told to spell it.

Watch another video of Zicsaloma's skit after his nose surgery below:

What people are saying about Zicsaloma's skit

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Zicsaloma's skit, with many netizens stating they preferred his former look. Read the comments below:

iyanuoluwa1172 said:

"U still never fine."

angeleyes831 reacted:

"The face just looks funny and your old look was better and it went along with your comedy."

sns_perfumes said:

"Y’all with the negative comments, why are you so bitter and bent on hurting people with your words like your life is perfect? And if we are being honest, he does look better. So take your hate somewhere else."

dozjoy reacted:

"Maybe you'll change content. Not comedy, the comedy was funny because the previous face was naturally comic. Well look into another kind of stricked content not comedy."

ireneyusuf43 commented:

"Hmmmm maybe something is wrong with my sight sha."

meet_ellaley said:

"Should we wait for another results of this your face? Becus."

ugo_melvin reacted:

"U don start skit .. chill make ur fa e heal broo u know we love ND care about yo."

Kassia reacts to Zicsaloma's new look

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma's name trended on social media because of his new nose surgery.

BBNaija's Kassia Sule reacted to the comedian's new look as he unveiled it via his official Instagram page.

Kassia's comment generated a lot of reactions on social media, as fans also shared their take on the content creator's bold move.

