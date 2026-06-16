A young lady who was the best student from her primary to secondary school has gone viral after posting her achievement

She mentioned the course she studied at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and her high CGPA

The brilliant graduate also mentioned her academic goals in the post, which has people talking online

A young lady who was the best student from Nursery 2 till SS3 second term in her secondary school has taken to her social media page to share her academic achievements.

She mentioned in the viral post that while she was an undergraduate student at the University of Ilorin, she wrote a research paper.

UNILORIN graduate impresses many as she reveals high CGPA and academic goals. Photo Source: Twitter/Dokita_Oju

Source: Twitter

UNILORIN graduate posts impressive CGPA online

She also shared the CGPA she graduated with from the institution, as she proudly described herself as a Doctor of Optometry in the viral post.

At the present moment, @Dokita_Oju mentioned that she is a candidate for the American Academy of Optometry Fellowship.

Her post read:

"Best student from Nursery II - SS3 (second term)."

"1 research paper (300L)"

"Doctor of Optometry, 4.32/5 (Unilorin)"

"Candidate, American Academy of Optometry Fellowship (2024 - Present)"

University of Ilorin graduate who topped from primary to secondary school goes viral with CGPA reveal. Photo Source: Twitter/Dokita_Oju

Source: Twitter

After revealing this, she mentioned two goals she still aspires to achieve despite being the best student from Nursery 2 to the second term of SS3.

Speaking about her other goals, she wrote:

"I will still do Masters and PhD, insha Allah."

The achievements she shared in the viral post caught the attention of many people, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as UNILORIN graduate post achievements

@StripesDtailor noted:

"No wonder there's heat everywhere."

@yusufelmajora wrote:

"Na you win. More win insha Allah. Masters and PhD God's willing."

@AlbastBd77192 added:

"Congratulations. May Allah make the rest easier."

@Mo_Wumi said:

"As for the Best Student award, I was a witness to it back in Junior Secondary School. Barakallahufih, girl! 💃💃💃💃💃 Keep winning! 🥇 I’m rooting for you."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) went viral after celebrating her academic success online.

The young lady shared a video from her convocation ceremony and revealed that she graduated with a first-class degree. She also stated that she was the only student in her department to earn a first-class degree in her graduating set.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shared her academic journey after graduating with a first-class degree.

The young lady revealed that there was a time she became frustrated with her results and vowed never to read her books again. However, she later returned to the library and continued working hard despite the challenges she faced. She eventually graduated with first-class.

UNILAG Economics graduate shows awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate earned praise online after showing the awards she won during her school years.

The lady said she always came first in class from primary school to secondary school and never finished in second position. She also revealed that she graduated from the University of Lagos with a first-class degree in Economics.

Source: Legit.ng