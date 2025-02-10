A certified aesthetician and skin expert has shared her thoughts on skit maker Zicsaloma's nose surgery

The 34-year-old content creator and producer has become a hot topic after unveiling his new look following his rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey

The skin expert stated what she noticed about his new look and sent social media users into a frenzy

Lami Ocheja Isma'il, a skin expert, has reacted to Zicsaloma's new look after his nose job and facelit surgery.

The skit maker had released a video of his new look in response to his critics and this sparked further conversations about his surgery.

The skin expert had reservations about Zicsaloma's transformation after his nose surgery. Photo Credit: Lami Ocheja Isma'il, Instagram/@zicsaloma

In a Facebook post, Lami, who is also a certified aesthetician, said Zicsaloma's transformation looks somehow.

She claimed he used a filter for the video where he unveiled his new look. She wrote:

"Iyoooooo Our Brother comedian and Skit maker zicsaloma don finally unveil him nose after the Nose reconstruction surgery 👃.

"The Transformation get as e be sha abi na my eyes?

"But then again why him wan use Filter kpai us nau😂."

Zicsaloma's nose job sparks reactions

Gimbiya Ummikulsum Jibrin said:

"E be like dem reconstruct his head too oooo, the head bend somehow oooo."

Peace Umakolo Lucky said:

"I no even understand if na d same person dem give us back abi dem exchange am for the theater 😁😂."

Salifu Samirah said:

"It’s still in the healing process that’s why it’s swollen.

"It’ll go down and look normal with time."

Mamudu Atine Husseina said:

"He would have to reshape the mouth too, because hmmmmmm."

John Mary said:

"I hope his parents are not too old to understand that their son underwent a surgery cause e go hard to explain who him be."

Queen Latifat said:

"Nawaoh, I wonder why people can't accept themselves the way they are😔.

"Dem tell am say if e no fine e no go see wife marry nii?"

Vìrty Jérry said:

"Why is his mouth open in all the videos I'm seeing.

"Is he having difficulty in breathing?"

Maryam Idris said:

"The nose no straight and e come be like say na the formal one fine pass the new one."

Man abroad gives "reason" for Zicsaloma's surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in the United States had shared the "real reason" Zicsaloma had the nose surgery.

While people laughed at the outcome of the nose job, the US citizen opined that Zicsaloma actually smiled to the bank. He highlighted what he observed that informed his opinion.

He maintained that Zicsaloma's publicity of the surgery demonstrated that it was an influencing gig as he could have kept quiet about going under the knife.

