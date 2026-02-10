Rising star Nanyah died on January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a cobra while she slept in her Abuja apartment

Reports indicated the singer visited two different medical facilities but faced critical delays and an alleged lack of sufficient antivenom

The government has now banned certain traditional first-aid practices, warning that common habits like "tying the wound

The Nigerian government has released an urgent advisory on how to handle snake bites following the heartbreaking death of a budding singer, Nanyah Music.

According to reports, the young artist died after suffering a snake bite and rushing herself to two different hospitals in search of treatment.

Sadly, she was allegedly turned back at both facilities due to the unavailability of anti-venom.

Her death has since become a painful talking point online, with many Nigerians questioning the state of emergency care in the country.

The FG has now banned certain traditional first-aid practices after snake bite. Photos: Bola Tinubu/Nanyah Music.

Source: Instagram

Details surrounding the incident suggest that Nanyah desperately sought help but could not get the life-saving medication she needed.

Reports claimed that despite visiting two separate hospitals, anti-venom was not available, leaving her without proper treatment.

For many Nigerians, the story hit close to home. The idea that a young life could be lost because of something as basic as the absence of anti-venom left many deeply emotional.

In response to the growing concerns, the National Orientation Agency released a video advisory on its social media platforms, explaining the right steps to take after a snake bite.

The agency warned Nigerians against harmful first-aid practices and urged them to seek professional medical help immediately.

The NOA said:

“Snake bites are a serious public health concern and require immediate medical attention. The National Orientation Agency advises citizens to remain calm, avoid harmful first-aid practices, and seek prompt treatment at the nearest health facility if a snake bite occurs.”

The agency also listed actions to avoid, including the use of tourniquets, cutting the wound, or relying on traditional remedies.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail FG's advisory on snake bite

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Dammykennedy stated:

"Traditional medicine is now issue right, what our forefathers used effectively, you're condemning. Shame on you guys."

@fabalox stated:

"EVERY single Primary Health Care in Lagos has ANTIVENOM and it's FREE! I don't know abt Anambra though! LoL!"

@sleekpharm shared:

"What is your grouse with traditional medicine?? Are our hospitals stocked with snake bite antidotes?? What did our forefathers use when they got bitten by snakes??"

@movies_2_SEE noted:

"I’m sure there are more viberant young men with better voices or even women to use their voice for this but see the old man wey Dey talk like say e don tire for life we u go use"

Nanyah died on January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a cobra while she slept in her Abuja apartment. Photo: Nanyah Music.

Source: TikTok

Catholic priest shares dream about Nanyah

In a related story, a Catholic priest, Gabriel Dozie, has mourned the fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

In a trending post on social media, he also shared details of the strange dream he had about her and what she told him two days before she died.

Source: Legit.ng