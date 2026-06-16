A man was behe@ded and seven houses were razed in Ogute-Oke community in Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State following a violent quarrel at a party

The trouble began when a man attacked another with a cutlass after he danced with a girl he brought to the event, and the victim later died

Relations of the deceased carried out reprisal attacks, burning seven houses, while several residents fled the community to avoid arrest

A man has been behe@ded and seven houses burnt down in the Ogute-Oke community, Estako East Local Government Area of Edo State, after a dispute broke out at a party over a girl.

The incident occurred shortly after the community had celebrated its Olimi festival and a burial event for a popular local chief.

Man Killed, 7 Houses Burnt Over Dance Dispute

Source: Getty Images

According to The Punch, an anonymous source explained that trouble started at the chief’s burial party when one man grew angry after another man began dancing with the girl he had brought to the event.

How the violence started: Cutlass attack at a burial party

The suspect reportedly used a cutlass to inflict an injury to the neck of the other man, which led to his death.

Edo Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Godwin Eshieshie, who hails from the community, confirmed the sequence of events in a direct statement:

A guy was engaging a girl when another guy came from behind and started dancing. They have issues and one went to get a cutlass. He used the cutlass on another person not connected to their quarrel. They took the injured guy to the hospital and he was confirmed dead.

Reprisal attack: Families burn down seven houses

Following the death, relatives of the deceased stormed the suspected killer’s community and set seven houses ablaze. Residents fled to avoid being lynched, and several people also left to avoid arrest by police.

The Commissioner added that community elders had since intervened to calm the situation, and that he planned to visit the community as quickly as possible:

No quarrel warranted the cutlass. Our elders have calmed down the situation. I planned to visit the community as quickly as possible.

The Edo State Police spokesperson did not take calls at the time the report was filed.

Anambra: Man kills girlfriend

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 33-year-old man, Ifechukwu Okechukwu, for allegedly killing his 23-year-old girlfriend.

Ifechukwu went further to secretly bury his girlfriend in Nkpor, part of the state.

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said Ifechukwu was among four other suspects arrested over alleged murder and in separate incidents. Ikenga said the suspects were arrested following trending videos and credible information from concerned members of the public.

Source: Legit.ng