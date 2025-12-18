Zicsaloma reveals that buying a Range Rover Sport was his worst financial mistake after massive repair costs and forced resale

The Nigerian comedian said he spent over 10 million naira fixing the car within months before selling it for 11 million naira

Social media users flooded the comments section, with many recounting similar experiences

Nigerian comedian Aloma Isaac Junior, popularly known as Zicsaloma, revealed how buying a luxury Range Rover Sport became his worst financial mistake.

The Nigerian comedian shared the story during a recent Drink or Spill interview hosted by Pulse Nigeria.

During the interview, the popular skit maker was asked a question about money mistakes he made and now laughs about.

Zicsaloma disclosed that he bought a Range Rover Sport for over N30m, hoping to enjoy the luxury that comes with owning a high-end vehicle in Nigeria.

But the excitement didn’t last long as mechanical problems showed up, forcing him to spend a lot on repairs in no time.

According to the comedian, he spent about 10 million naira fixing the car within just 3 to 4 months, yet the problems refused to stop.

He explained that the situation became unbearable, leaving him with no option but to sell the vehicle far below its purchase value.

Zicsaloma revealed that he eventually sold the Range Rover for 11 million naira, making his total loss close to 29 million naira after combining the purchase and repair costs.

In his words,

“I think it’s buying a Range Rover Sport. That was one of my worst financial mistakes.

“When I bought that car, I bought it for over 30 million. I sold it 11 million in 3 or 4 months time. And I spent about 10 million naira fixing the car in those three months.”

The content creator added that after all the stress, he practically made a huge loss from the entire transaction.

“So it’s just like I threw 30 million and got back 1 million, with a lot of stress,” he stated.

Zicsaloma also reflected on alternative uses for the money, suggesting it could have been invested in a business instead, which would have fetched him a lot of profit.

Watch the video below:

Netizens React to Zicsaloma Story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@gaby_rinz commented:

"Nigerians will tell you that you don't know how to maintain a car, that's why you're saying this. Everybody wey I know wey get that car their mechanic attended their weddings, child dedication, anniversary and what have you. They turned best friends."

@toplevl said:

"Range Rover is the car you buy as an evidence that your mother has stopped praying for you. The Devil practically bids you a farewell after you buy a Range Rover car."

@SirLeoBDasilva added:

"They thought it was agenda I was running. Their best car was made 16 years ago. The recent ones have spoiled a lot of lives."

@DukeDarls stated:

"When I say it people think I'm bluffing. Buying A Range Rover shouldn't ever cross your mind."

@Iblaww said:

"As you are remembering that car now, the person that bought it from you may start it tomorrow morning and it will not start. Very emotional car."

@KhalifaPromo added:

"Everyone who owns a Range Rover wishes to sell. But the idea that you can't sell back at same price you bought it or so called societal talks won't allow em sell."

@MrTlagaccy commented:

"Just today at the workshop where we fix cars, there was this beautiful black Range rover sports and a friend of mine that was there was just admiring the car but a senior bros that was there also, warned us not to ever invest or buy one cus it's not good for business."

Zicsaloma Undergoes Nose Surgery in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zicsaloma underwent rhinoplasty surgery in Turkey in early 2025 to address insecurities he had carried for many years.

The comedian explained that the surgery was done under general anaesthesia and shared details about the swelling and discomfort experienced during recovery.

He also clarified that the final results could take up to 2 years, following online discussions sparked by noticeable changes in his appearance.

