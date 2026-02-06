A video of Raheem Okoya speaking about poverty and mindset has gone viral on social media

The billionaire’s son appeared to be motivating others to achieve their goals during the livestream

His comment has since sparked heated debate on social media, with some netizens criticising him

Raheem Okoya, an upcoming singer and son of billionaire Razak Okoya, has sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

Raheem made the comment during a recent livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.

Billionaire Okoya’s son Raheem appears on Carter Efe's livestream

The billionaire’s son urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” he said.

Buttressing his point, Raheem described the brain as the most powerful tool given by God and urged the youths to use it wisely.

“In life, the brain is the most powerful tool, and God has given us that brain. It is a mindset, and if you can elevate yourself to always aspire for more…,” he added.

Raheem's comment comes after his brother, Wahab, viral conversation with twenty people, where he revealed his ignorance about the price of fuel in the country, among other things.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Raheem Okoya set up an upscale bowling centre in Lagos, and details about the cost of becoming a member sparked conversation online.

Billionaire Okoya’s son Raheem says poverty has to do with the mind. Credit: razakokoya

The video of Raheem Okoya speaking about poverty is below:

Mixed reactions trail Raheem Okoya's comment

While some netizens agreed with his opinion about mindset, others argued that he was not in tune with reality. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

_BernardManu said:

"Abeg o. Poverty is never a mindset, it is a state you find yourself."

FearlessKing556 commented:

"Poverty isn’t just a mindset but mindset plays a huge role in escaping it. Without the right one even opportunities slip away. Your bro clip sparked real conversation sha."

qoseem_kayode commented:

"Person wae no taste poverty dae tell us watin e be."

Progress_aje said:

"Abeg carry your motivation comot for here How much your papa even get self If nor be steady cut one, u fit talk to me."

official_deeEL commented:

"Nothing wey this family wan take wey go relate with the average nigerian."

Ugoebeneaja commented:

"Says someone who is not in-touch with the reality. Who e day work, make e no feel like say others no dey try."

Adekunle_67 said:

"No be him fault? He know understand the struggle and hustle man face out here, so motivation go sweet for him mouth."

