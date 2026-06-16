MC Mbakara has retracted his earlier statement about Jim Iyke after an encounter they had

Fans online defended the veteran actor’s brief actions, sparking heated reactions

Shortly after that, Mbakara came forward to clarify his actions and retracted his statement

Popular content creator MC Mbakara has publicly apologised to veteran actor Jim Iyke following backlash over an encounter they had.

MC Mbakara has ignited reactions after he publicly expressed disappointment following a brief encounter with veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke in an elevator.

MC Mbakara responds to backlash over comments about Jim Iyke. Credit: @mcmbakara, @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

The video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, captured Mbakara and his wife approaching the actor as the elevator doors opened.

Iyke, who appeared to be in a hurry, responded by extending a handshake to Mbakara with a quick “Hi, how are you doing?” before stepping into the elevator.

After the veteran actor was out of sight, Mbakara, who made waves after he was spotted with Ik Ogbonna and Yomi Casual after Alexx Ekubo's death, expressed displeasure over the brief interaction.

"What will it take for him to smile? It’s annoying. Celebrities always feeling like they are God or something," he said.

Despite the encounter, Mbakara expressed his love for Iyke as he added in the caption,

"I Stumbled On Jim Iyke And This Happened I Love Him.”

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Jim Iyke stirred conversations online after he revealed details of his current relationship status.

According to the veteran actor, it was “complicated” at the moment

Watch the video below:

In the wake of the criticism, Mbakara took to his official Facebook page to retract his statement and tender an apology. He wrote:

“I never thought this will trend but I am dropping my sincere apologies to Uncle Jim Iyke and everyone about this issue. I was wrong.”

See his post below:

Reactions trail Mbakara's comment about Jim Iyke

Reacting, many netizens defended Iyke, noting that the actor, despite being in a rush, still offered a handshake and acknowledged Mbakara.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Omo Ekun said:

"I'm not surprised though. Some people don't know the meaning of CELEBRITY. na Dem dey shout school na scam everywhere, if not how could a sensible well learned and mannered refer to mc as a celeb!"

Cynthia Talatu Batuta said:

"Mc Mbakara but Jim Ike answered you politely, you are a celebrity in your own class and he is a celebrity in his own class. He has never met you, neither have you met him, so you don't expect him to hug you etc. Had it been it was Kate Henshew ect whom d act movie together he will hug them. So next time consider 1st the relationship with someone."

Emeto Chinelo Cynthia said:

"I wish I can use VN here. You never knew this will trend as how? I don't know what else you want from him. Bro you should even be glad he gave you an hand shake. Because Jim Iyke way we know na no nonsense person."

Jim Iyke, Gideon Okeke in online battle

Legit.ng previously reported that netizens shared their thoughts on a new post by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Source: Legit.ng