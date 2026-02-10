A Lagos court granted leave for VeryDarkMan and Kelvin Emmanuel to be served court processes via WhatsApp, Instagram, and other verified platforms

The order stems from a high-stakes lawsuit filed by popular cleric Dr. Chris Okafor against Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, with VDM

The court reinforced a previous injunction restraining the defendants from mentioning the pastor or his ministry

An Ikeja High Court has approved the service of court documents to social media personalities through their active online accounts, marking a significant development in Nigeria’s legal landscape.

Justice Akintunde Savage granted the order in a suit involving popular social commentator Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, financial analyst Kelvin Emmanuel, and Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

The case was filed by the founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, Dr Chris Okafor.

A Lagos court granted leave for VDM and Kelvin Emmanuel to be served court processes via social media. Photos: Chris Okafor/VDM.

Source: Instagram

The court directed that the legal documents be served through platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and other verified social media accounts belonging to the defendants.

During proceedings, counsel to the claimant, Mr Ife Ajayi, explained that the originating process had already been published in a national newspaper.

However, the physical addresses of the second and third defendants could not be traced.

Ogala’s lawyer then requested permission to serve the defendants directly through their social media accounts. The application was granted by the court without any objection.

Justice Savage emphasised that the Bailiff must provide proof that the documents were successfully delivered online.

The case has now been adjourned to February 25 for proof of service and the hearing of preliminary objections.

Legal battle between Chris Okafor, VDM

The suit followed an earlier order issued on January 22, restraining the defendants from making any statements about Dr Okafor, his church, or ministry across any platform.

The order also barred them from releasing private materials such as messages, images, or videos that could allegedly be used for blackmail or extortion.

The development added a fresh twist to the already controversial matter involving religious leadership, social media personalities, and a Nollywood actress.

An earlier order has restrained VDM, Doris Ogala, from making any statements about Dr Okafor and his church. Photos: Chris Okafor.

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala releases alleged video call with pastor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Doris Ogala sparked fresh controversy online after releasing a video call she claimed was with Pastor Chris Okafor.

The clip, shared on her Instagram page, showed the pastor dressed in a brown suit and red tie inside what appeared to be an office, while Ogala lay on her bed during the call. She accompanied the video with strong allegations that set the internet abuzz.

Ogala insisted the video was only a sample and promised to release a longer version and additional recordings, saying she had reached her limit and was ready to expose more evidence.

Source: Legit.ng