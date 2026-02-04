Mohbad: Joseph Aloba’s lawyer speaks on new court-ordered DNA tests

The lawyer of Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has given an update on the DNA test saga for Liam, revealing that the court has made a significant decision to resolve the long-running family dispute once and for all

Barrister Oladayo Ogungbe explained that earlier attempts faced challenges with the testing facility, but the court has now approved a new arrangement involving multiple locations to ensure the process cannot be compromised

Social media users have shared divided opinions on the update, with some questioning why the DNA test has taken so long, while others criticised the ongoing legal battle over the late singer's son, Liam

The Ikorodu High Court has ordered that three separate DNA tests be conducted abroad to finally settle the dispute of paternity regarding late singer Mohbad’s son, Liam.

The ruling, delivered during the latest hearing attended by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, and his lawyer, Oladayo Ogungbe, was aimed at clearing doubts that had surrounded earlier attempts at testing and ensuring that the process is transparent and credible.

Court orders three independent DNA tests to confirm Mohbad’s son’s paternity. Photo credit: mohbad_dad/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

According to Ogungbe, the initial plan for an independent test was disrupted when the welfare officer supervising the matter suggested a local facility that lacked the capacity to carry out tissue-based analysis.

This limitation prompted both sides to propose alternatives, and the court eventually concluded that the fairest solution would be to select three laboratories outside Nigeria.

Each party will nominate one facility, while the court itself will appoint the third, with all tests conducted using tissue samples to guarantee accuracy.

The arrangement means that if any result differs from the others, foul play would be immediately exposed, thereby protecting the integrity of the process.

Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, gets a court order for three independent DNA tests on Liam. Photo credit: _c33why_/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Ogungbe stated that the late singer's father would not be responsible for the costs, confirming that representatives from both sides would be present during sample collection to ensure fairness.

Joseph Aloba himself expressed satisfaction with the decision, noting that the use of three facilities was acceptable to him.

The matter has now been adjourned until 10 February.

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on 12 September 2023, and his body was exhumed later that month as part of investigations into his sudden death.

Since then, the family has been locked in disputes over DNA testing, inheritance, and justice for the late artist.

Mr Aloba says that the remains of late Mohbad will not be laid to rest until a DNA test is done to determine Liam’s paternity.

However, Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has consistently maintained that Liam is Mohbad’s son, while Aloba has insisted that DNA verification is essential to put lingering doubts to rest.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Liam's DNA test update

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@igbinhenry said:

"Why is Wunmi running away from DNA test huh? Omo she can't hide anymore cos abroad test will and can never be compromised ooo She's lying about something most definitely cos every woman's pride is doing a supposed DNA test to shame Baba Aloba but nope she wouldn't."

@Bawahala_1 commented:

"Nigeria is such a shame. So we don't have a National forensic service in this country in 2026? Very useless country."

@cfc_gee_ wrote:

"Wait oo... So if it's not mohbad that born Liam... What's the advantage to it... Like ... Is liam tied to the funds coming to wunmi abu wetin."

@MudasiruHamme10 reacted:

"This mohbad father is nothing but useless father just trying to gain popularity from is son dealt."

@castrolt06 said:

"Helen: pascal come and do DNA Wumi : 3 years hiding from DNA Ever woman knows who give am belle. If mohbad is the father she would have DN DNA since.. the only reason it has taken 3 years is because mohbad is not the father…,"

@Emmanuel1798607 commented:

"This man you derive joy In this case since last year Don't you have conscience, the minor won't remain a kid forever He will grow up to see all this."

Mohbad's father drops fresh allegations against Wunmi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the late singer Mohbad's father, Mr Aloba, made new allegations against his son's widow, Omawunmi, and shared new details about his relationship with her.

In a video statement, the singer's father provided further explanation, querying who received her bride price and emphasising the importance of a DNA test.

He denied that a proper wedding had taken place, claiming he had only attended an introduction ceremony.

He said that after accusing her of being unfaithful, Mohbad revoked his initial commitment to formalising the marriage. Mohbad's father claimed that these circumstances prompted him to request a DNA test to confirm the child's parentage.

Source: Legit.ng