Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan has come under heavy public criticism following a video that recently surfaced online.

The viral clip, which has been widely shared on social media, showed the actor making an inappropriate physical gesture toward fellow actress Bimbo Thomas during a high-profile event.

Social media erupts as Kunle Afolayan’s brother Aremu faces backlash for inappropriate conduct in a viral video. Credit: @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil, @iambimbothomas

The video was shared by fashion and lifestyle page Asoebi Styles on Instagram and has since generated widespread reactions.

The incident reportedly took place at the 40th birthday celebration of Nollywood actress Folorunsho Adeola, popularly known as Arike Gold.

The star-studded event was attended by several prominent figures in the movie industry, including Wunmi Toriola, Bukola Adeeyo, Fathia Williams, Laide Bakare, Mr Latin, and Afeez Owo.

According to the footage, the incident occurred while Aremu Afolayan was taking photographs with actresses Laide Bakare and Bimbo Thomas.

During the interaction, he was seen touching Bimbo Thomas in a manner many viewers have described as inappropriate.

Since the video began circulating, social media users have expressed strong reactions, with many condemning the actor’s actions and calling for more respectful behaviour at public gatherings.

The backlash has continued to grow, placing Aremu Afolayan, who is the younger brother of acclaimed filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, at the centre of online debate.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the actor nor Bimbo Thomas has publicly addressed the incident.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aremu Afolayan expressed deep regret for not participating in internet fraud, aka Yahoo Yahoo.

As news spread that the price of fuel had increased from N617 per litre to N897 per litre, many Nigerians, including Nollywood star Aremu, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

On his Instagram page, the filmmaker expressed remorse for not considering going into internet fraud when it became the trending thing in the country.

According to Aremu, of all the days people talked about ‘Yahoo Yahoo’, he just started to feel sorry for himself for not participating in it. He also talked about people who do legitimate work and how it doesn’t pay them.

The movie star said that doing something legal now feels very useless in the country. In his words:

“All the days wey dem dey talk about Yahoo Yahoo, na today I regret pass sey I no do am. Legitimate hustling never felt super useless.”

Netizens slam Aremu Afolayan for party behaviour

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sunshine_needles said:

"Bro aremu e go ooooo😏😏😏e Mo iyato omu ati ikun ni?"

olaoluwa.motorsnhomes

"I think it was an honest mistake sha 😢."

lollyray_couture_affairs said:

"With all due respect this person that edit the video would have cut off that part were Aremu was touched her bust… that not nice."

olori_jolade said:

"I started watching again to confirm if I missaw. It appears i didn’t 😮😮."

elohorovie4857 said:

"Why will you touch someone like that?🤦‍♀️."

maryham_o_ said:

"Aah what did we just watch ?"

iyemaale said:

"Disgusting act by any man, this guy needs to embrace some decorum and social etiquette abegiiii. Razz."

unusual_libra_twenty_5 said:

"It's funny how some people playing to be surprised by what Aremu did............none of us know what goes on between them off cameras so don't let any actions from this so-called actor/actresses. Ire ooooo."

honnymontanastore said:

"Some ppl said we don’t know how close they are … cold catch me."

rosziebae

"Bobbi is the new belle."

eniitan09

"Boundaries are lacked 😢."

aleshhtaiwo said:

"No be her breast he touch so? Abi na my eyes ni? 🙄🙄."

la.de779 said:

"The logic is that der are some guyz you will like and not dating and can touch you anyhow.E dey happen walahi."

limma090 said:

"Omo na wah for some men oo why will u touch a woman like that 🤮🤮."

h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y said:

"All you Werey bloggers sha😂do you really think it Ohk to post that rubbish,I Dnt care whatever it is Dey have,frds,dating or even if it was a mistake😏you people no just get sense sha😏putting people up for unnecessary drags😏."

adexofine said:

"It is well o."

lovefulleverywhere said:

"Why are they touching themselves like that 😕. Hmmmmm nah wa oooo!!!!!"

r_dharmmie

"This my Pops Ehn 😂."

remmza_fabrics_and_beddings said:

"Na he padi na..na normal thing joor😂😍."

faceofcilla said:

:Na wa why she no smack his hand? Radar rada."

walebracket said:

"This Egbon ehnnnnnnnn😂😂😂😂😂 wttf did he just do 🤦🏼."

darkmuffeen said:

"I just laugh when I see some comments 😂😂😂Awon keypad warriors .Some of u won’t dare to talk sh*t anyhow if people u talk about could see u physically because una for don chop better beating with slap to reset ur brains .U people can see they’re very close and whoever knows @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil knows he’s very playful so y’all rest IJN.This is a New year."

anthonia46 said:

"Did I just see him touch her breast Abi nah my garri don too much 😔."

iam_abiolaa said:

"She probably didn't even know."

olamide_is_a_lady said:

"Is aremu drunk or what he touched her breast abi na my eyes 😳."

Kunle Afolayan’s brother trends online following controversial accusation. Credit: @aremumimostwantedlikecrudeoil

Aremu Afolayan gifts Woli Arole SUV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aremu Afolayan extended a hand of generosity towards comedian turned prophet, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, better known as Woli Arole.

The actor shared a video where he gifted Arole a brand-new SUV. According to him, he can't give someone a goat and still hold the rope in his hands.

He went ahead to warn the prophet that he can't just part with the new whip, and insisted that the prophet must pray for new clients for his business.

