The Federal Road Safety Corps has issued a travel advisory warning of heavy congestion on the Abuja–Kaduna Highway during Eid-el-Kabir

Motorists are urged to remain patient, obey traffic rules, and consider alternative routes to ease movement

FRSC has also launched nationwide Special Patrol Operations, deploying over 30,000 personnel to ensure safer roads and prompt emergency response

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged motorists travelling along the Abuja–Kaduna Highway to remain patient and strictly follow traffic rules as congestion worsens due to increased Eid-el-Kabir travel and ongoing road construction.

In a travel advisory shared on its official X handle on May 24, the Corps highlighted that the most affected stretch is the Nasarawa–Azara axis between Katari and Jere towns, where traffic has slowed significantly. According to FRSC, the situation is worsened by dangerous overtaking and lane indiscipline.

FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules on the Abuja–Kaduna Highway during Eid‑el‑Kabir travel. Photo credit: FRSC Nigeria/x

Source: Getty Images

“Motorists are advised to exercise patience and strict compliance with traffic regulations as the corridor currently experiences heavy congestion due to increased Eid-el-Kabir traffic and ongoing road construction works,” the Corps said.

Alternative route for motorists

According to PUNCH, to ease movement, FRSC recommended an alternative route for travellers between Kaduna and Abuja. “Motorists travelling between Kaduna and Abuja are advised to use the alternative route through Kaduna–Kachia–Maraban Kubacha–Jere–Bwari–Dutse Abuja, and vice versa,” it stated.

Warning against reckless driving

The Corps cautioned against reckless behaviours that worsen congestion and increase crash risks.

“The Corps also urges all road users to maintain lane discipline, avoid one-way driving, obey traffic officials, and drive responsibly,” it added.

Nationwide special patrol operations

In a related development, FRSC announced the launch of nationwide Special Patrol Operations ahead of the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. Over 30,000 personnel have been deployed across the country.

The operation will run from May 25 to May 31, 2026, as part of the annual festive intervention aimed at reducing road crashes, fatalities, congestion, and other highway emergencies. FRSC stressed its commitment to “ensuring safer roads, hitch-free movement, and prompt emergency response across the country.”

Alternative route through Kaduna–Kachia–Maraban Kubacha eases movement for travellers. Photo credit: FRSC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

11 die as vehicle falls off bridge

Legit.ng earlier reported that eleven people have died after a vehicle plunged off the Eruku Bridge along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State. As reported by The Punch on Monday morning, May 11, this was contained in a statement issued by Afolabi Odunsi, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Odunsi said that the accident occurred on Sunday night, May 10. According to Odunsi, the crash involved a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE722KJ, which reportedly somersaulted and plunged off the bridge. He noted that all 11 occupants of the vehicle, comprising 10 adult males and one adult female, died in the accident.

Odunsi stated that operatives of the FRSC rescue team from the Itori Unit Command were immediately deployed to the scene following the incident. He added that FRSC personnel, with support from members of the local community, dismantled the vehicle to recover the bodies of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng