Omije Ojumi's colleague, Olaniyi Peters Olusegun, has shared shocking details about why he and other colleagues had to distance themselves from the late singer's burial arrangements

According to him, the organising team had already spent substantial funds on customised T-shirts, a casket, a burial plot, equipment, and venue before everything fell apart

Olusegun alleged that the family suddenly cancelled the burial plans, ignored all items they had already purchased, and opted to start everything afresh on their own terms

Gospel musicians and close associates of late singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, have explained why they withdrew from her burial arrangements, citing family interference, financial disagreements, and safety concerns.

The clarification came from her colleague, gospel artiste Olaniyi Peters Olusegun, who shared details in a lengthy post accompanied by a video on social media.

In his Facebook post, Olusegun revealed that the group had initially agreed to fulfil the late singer’s wish that her passing should be marked with celebration rather than mourning.

Plans were already advanced, with customised T-shirts printed, a casket purchased, a burial plot secured, equipment arranged, and a venue booked.

However, he alleged that the family abruptly cancelled the programme despite being involved from the start, and later restructuring the burial in a way that appeared financially motivated.

The situation reportedly worsened when a woman who had cared for Omije Ojumi during her hospital stay was arrested, and the singer’s personal belongings and accounts were taken for investigation.

According to Olusegun, this development raised serious fears among the organisers, especially as the event had already been completed to about 80 per cent before being halted.

He further explained that gospel artiste Alayo Melody had personally covered several expenses without external sponsorship, contrary to assumptions made by some family members.

Another sticking point was a ₦7 million burial budget allegedly presented by the deceased’s brother, which colleagues believed could be executed at a much lower cost.

Olusegun added that many members of the group eventually withdrew after claiming they were spiritually advised to step back, and convinced that they were being misled and that their safety might be at risk if they continued.

Omije Ojumi, known for her impactful gospel songs, had built a strong following before her passing.

Her colleagues maintained that their withdrawal was not out of neglect, but due to circumstances they believed made their involvement unsafe and impractical.

Netizens react to gospel singer's explanation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@babatunde_elijah said:

"You guys had already already done the needful for her, she knew who they are before informed you of what she wants you to for her shame on the useless families."

@foluke_oyewole commented:

"People will wants to say their side of the story you will say let the dead rest, but you were aware that they dragged this people and called them all sorts of names, so let them pour out their minds."

@engr_akayfalkins_falabi wrote:

"So her children will still be in the custody of These family while their father is the DEVIL abi."

@deronke_omo_mo reacted:

"Eyin adajo aye kohatanbi always listen to two sides of a story before judging."

@tope_flourish said:

"God bless you for this sir... So shocked to see the comments of some people here after they have posted to curse and insult all gospel singers."

