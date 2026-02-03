Cute Abiola addressed claims that he threw shade at filmmaker Kunle Afolayan amid the ongoing Funke Akindele controversy

The backlash followed a cryptic post he shared on social media after Afolayan’s comments on cinema box office earnings went viral

The skit maker clarified his stance and insisted that the post was misunderstood and not directed at anyone in the industry

Skit maker and actor, Cute Abiola, has denied reports that he shaded veteran filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding comments on box office revenue.

Legit.ng reports that Afolayan recently sparked debate after criticising the marketing strategies involved in cinema film productions.

Cute Abiola speaks on shading Kunle Afolayan over controversial comment about Funke Akindele.

In a viral interview on social media, the filmmaker revealed that he stopped producing cinema movies because the process of marketing them is exhausting and financially unrewarding.

According to Afolayan, despite films grossing as much as N1 billion or N2 billion at the box office, producers may end up with little personal income.

“I don’t know how the likes of Funke Akindele, others are doing it. But creating every day skits, and changing costumes all the time. I can’t do it. I don’t just want N1 billion or N2 billion in the cinema that I won’t be able to personally receive N10 million from,” he said.

His remarks came at a time when actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham were celebrating major box office successes, with their films grossing over N2 billion and N1 billion, respectively.

Reacting to the comments, Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page, where she accused Afolayan of being jealous and claimed that he had been left behind in the industry.

Amid the controversy, Cute Abiola, who is known to be a close associate of Akindele, posted a message on X advising his followers to avoid anything that could turn them into an “old taker.”

“Avoid anything that will make you become an old taker,” he wrote.

The post triggered backlash from some Nigerians, who accused the comedian of indirectly shading Kunle Afolayan.

Responding to the criticism, Cute Abiola dismissed the claims and maintained that he has great respect for the filmmaker, whom he described as his leader.

“Just to clarify, this tweet was not directed at Kunle Afolayan or anyone in the industry. It was a personal motivation based on something that genuinely inspired me, and I decided to share,” he said.

He further expressed displeasure at those accusing him of attacking Afolayan, insisting that his post had been misinterpreted.

Cute Abiola trends online

Cute Abiola tackles viral claims involving Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele's fight.

