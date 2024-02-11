Cute Abiola is prepared for the final match of the AFCON cup as he shared pictures of what he did before the match

In the photo collage, he was wearing a Nigerian jersey and he had a blood pressure machine to check his status

He wrote in the caption of his post that he was ready for the match as he also prayed for Nigeria to win the match

Content creator Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin better known as Cute Abiola has shown that he is ready for the final match of the Super Eagles in the AFCON tournament.

Legit.ng has reported that Nigeria has qualified for the final match of the AFCON game after beating South Africa.

In the post he made, the skit maker was wearing the Nigeria jersey with matching glass. He was holding a blood pressure machine, known as Sphygmomanometer and checking his blood pressure.

Cute Abiola checks blood pressure before AFCON match. Photo credit @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola prays for Nigeria

In the caption of his post, he prayed for the Super Eagles and begged God for their victory in the match against Ivory Coast

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The skit maker who welcomed a baby last year knelt to make his prayer.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the photos shared by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@tobe_otf:

"Na u full my WhatsApp status oh."

@ade_bimpe2:

"Sha put nifedipine for side."

@barbiepandress:

"Omoo this pics don go far oo."

@theworldysf:

"I never watch football match for my life but I will watch this one."

@samuelolufemi5:

"God abeg, let Nigeria win ooo."

@iam_adesolavibes:

"It’s needed."

@posho__tilly:

"World best."

@redbutterflydude:

"Content."

@officialyetundebakare:

"Please add lucozade boost."

@mariam_trish:

"Match never start sef."

Cute Abiola gives account of political office

Legit.ng had reported that Cute Abiola had given an account of his stewardship after six months in office as a political office holder.

He had been appointed as special assistant to the governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

His action stirred reactions from fans and celebrities who applauded him for his gesture. He shared video of how he worked with the youths in the state to impact on governance in the state.

Source: Legit.ng