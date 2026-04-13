Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe has addressed rumours about reconciling with his ex-wife Omowunmi Ajiboye after the former couple were spotted together frequently at events

The actor explained that he had no choice but to work with Wunmi on their joint movie project, Irete, which they co-produced with equal financial contributions of over N300 million

Segun clarified that while he and Wunmi communicate, their current relationship is strictly professional and based on the movie production and general acting work

Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe has spoken openly about why he reunited with his former wife and colleague Omowunmi Ajiboye to work on a new film despite their separation.

The actor explained that their collaboration was not about reconciliation but rather a professional decision tied to the movie project they had already started together.

Segun Ogungbe explains why he works with ex-wife Omowunmi Ajiboye again despite their split and personal differences. Photo: segunogungbe/temilolasobola/omowunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

He clarified that the nature of their work demanded that they put personal issues aside and face the job at hand.

Segun Ogungbe revealed that Wunmi Ajiboye had been involved in the film before their split and even contributed financially, making it impossible to exclude her from the production.

“It’s the nature of our work. We have to put our differences aside and work together, even if we’re not on good terms. I had no choice but to collaborate with her on set. She was aware of my movie before our separation and even contributed financially to it. We co-produced the movie, Irete, and we spent the same amount of money on the movie. It’s a 50/50 contribution.”

When asked if they still communicate, Segun Ogungbe confirmed that they do, but only in matters related to the film and acting work in general. He stated that their current relationship is strictly professional and centred on the movie project.

On the financial side, the actor disclosed that he has already spent more than 300 million naira on the production, underlining the scale of the investment and why both parties remain tied to the project.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Segun Ogungbe's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@kissylypz said:

"Mo ro pe ori olootu yi baje sha....Ta lo ni owo to poju? A very stupid question"

@boy_lincon commented:

"All these questions are not even necessary if I were this man I would herb told him to ask next question"

@sholyzofficial_ wrote:

"This Agbaletu man knows how to ask some tacky questions sha 😂😂"

@mamasettings reacted:

"Na why I no put mouth for husband and wife matter 😂"

@lujifabrics said:

"Must u people grant interviews? Must everyone know abt ur private lives. Una no dey taya to talk talk. Na wa oo"

@adeolamiposiadebayo7572 commented:

"I liked his humility and calmest. He answers all the questions intelligently. He is a fantastic actor. Proud of his dad."

Segun Ogungbe clarifies rumours as he explains working with ex-wife Omowunmi Ajiboye on a jointly funded movie project. Photo: segunogungbe/omowunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

Segun Ogungbe, Wunmi Ajiboye spark reconciliation rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Segun Ogungbe and Wunmi Ajiboye reunited publicly for their movie premiere in Lagos.

The former couple attended the event in grand style alongside top Nollywood stars, drawing attention from fans and industry colleagues.

Their coordinated appearance and visible support for each other further fuelled speculation about a possible reconciliation.

Source: Legit.ng