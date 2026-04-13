Ogogo maintained that there is nothing inherently wrong with a boss seeking a romantic relationship with an apprentice

The veteran actor disclosed that not every student who joins a theatre group is there solely for the craft

He admitted that the fame of icons like Yinka Quadri and Abbey Lanre acted as a major magnet for female admirers seeking more than just acting lessons

Legendary Yoruba actor Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has shared candid thoughts about relationships between senior actors and their apprentices.

The veteran filmmaker made the remarks during an interview with Feelrightvnews, where he spoke about how romantic relationships sometimes develop within theatre groups.

According to the thespian, there is nothing wrong with a boss expressing interest in an apprentice — as long as there is no pressure, coercion, or abuse of power.

Ogogo maintains that there is nothing inherently wrong with a boss seeking a romantic relationship with an apprentice. Photos: Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo stressed that mutual consent is the most important factor, noting that adults should be free to make personal decisions about relationships.

The actor said relationships in theatre environments often happen naturally because people spend long hours together, building familiarity and admiration.

He added that some individuals join theatre groups for reasons beyond learning acting, including admiration for established actors.

According to him, asking an apprentice out should not be seen as a crime if both parties agree willingly.

He said:

“It’s not a crime for a boss to ask his apprentice out. Contentment is satisfaction. There’s not supposed to be a problem in a boss dating his apprentice as long as he didn’t force her. Some girls do learn theatre because they want to date the boss.”

Reflecting on his time at Odunfa Theatre, Ogogo revealed that admiration for popular actors influenced some people's decision to join the group.

He mentioned that different actresses came with different motivations, including an interest in specific stars.

“When I was at Odunfa then, some girls come because of Yinka Quadri, some because of me and some because of Abbey Lanre. You can come to me and I will ask if you don’t mind if we can be into ourselves, there’s nothing bad in it,” he said.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Taiwo Hassan Ogogo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@my_makun stated:

"Imagining teacher dating student. Unpleasant behaviour."

@odunlamijr wrote:

"Truth and nothing but it"

@favy_i_ shared:

"The issue is the apprentice often feels compelled to get into the relationship, because the work environment becomes tense and awkward when she rejects the advances of the boss. So basically it’s not really advisable to date your apprentice"

@calvin_iordye stated:

"If lecturer can marry his students A boss can do same with apprentices naw. That reminds me,lecturer been collect my babe for 100L"

Taiwo Hassan discloses that not every student who joins a theatre group is there solely for the craft. Photo: Taiwo Hassan.

Source: Instagram

Ogogo, daughter warm hearts online with funny post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actor Ogogo's daughter, Kira Taiwo, got Nigerians talking over a post she made online.

In fact, the Yoruba film star spotted Kira's post on her Instagram page and reacted to it with surprise. Nigerians took to social media to react as many laughed at the film star, saying he has finally eaten breakfast.

Source: Legit.ng