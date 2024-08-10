The son of a Nigerian billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya showed off one of his father's warehouses

The young man, Wahab Okoya took netizens on a tour of one of the warehouses owned by the Eleganza Group

Wahaba showed how plastic products made by the Eleganza Group are rolled out from the factory and packaged

The son of Nigerian businessman Razaq Okoya shared a sneak peek into one of his father's warehouses.

Wahab Okoya, whose father, Razak, is the founder of Eleganza Group, showed the warehouse where plastic products are kept.

Wahab showed how some of the plastic products made by Eleganza are rolled out and packaged.

The large warehouse had things such as plastic chairs, boxes, food coolers and many more.

People who saw the video said they recognised some of the Eleganza products they saw in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Wahaba Okoya's video

@Hannah bunny said:

"Who else saw he is not hitting the chair to the floor?"

@obokun-omo-ijebu said:

"Elenganza Pen! If you use that pen then you should be married by now."

@KoladeofLagos asked:

"Is this the factory opposite 7 UP?"

@THE PERFUME MADAM IN LAGOS said:

"I love you are bringing your family business to the digital world."

@holardolapo_abass_001 said:

"How can we get your product?"

@KB asked:

"Shey vacancy no dey ni?"

@Emelda reacted:

"See generational wealth."

@Amoo said:

"Eleganza products, our favorite."

@Daniel Emuchay said:

"Guy, you’re living the life my dad promised me…. It’s well."

@Topfactory.ng said:

"Me I just want to visit the production house for the machines. It eminds me of my dad."

@TITOLÚWANIMÍNÍTÒÓTO said:

"I like how you and your bro are both putting the business out there."

@Lahyour said:

"Eleganza or nothing. Thanks for the childhood experience."

