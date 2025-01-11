The EFCC has reportedly extended an invitation to the sons of Nigerian billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya over an alleged abuse of naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly sent an invitation to two sons of Razaq Okoya, a billionaire industrialist. The billionaire sons who have been invited are Subomi and Wahab. The invitation was in connection to an alleged naira abuse.

Michael Wetkas, the acting director of the EFCC in Lagos, signed the invitation to the billionaire children in a letter.

EFCC invites Okoya's children over the abuse of naira

Source: Twitter

When will Okoya's children visit EFCC?

According to the invitation, the Okoya brothers were to report to the head operational team of the anti-graft agency at the 15A Awolowo Road office at 10 am on Monday, January 13.

The Cable reported that the sons of the billionaires have been in the news recently for abusing the naira while making a promotional video for a new song.

The Nigeria Police Force has detained a yet-to-be-named officer seen in the viral video with the sons of the billionaire businessman abusing the naira.

Why police detained officers in viral video

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of Nigeria's police force, announced the officer's arrest on his social media handle on Friday, January 10.

According to Adejobi, the actions of the police officer, as captured in the viral video, were unethical and contrary to the force's values. He revealed that the police force was taking disciplinary action to sanction the misconduct. In the video, the officer was seen holding the stacks of currency.

The act violates Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which prohibits the abuse of the national currency.

Naira Abuse: VeryDarkMan speaks about Okoya's sons

Also, Social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman or VDM, has aired his opinion about the viral video that saw people criticised the billionaire sons for spraying the naira notes.

VDM, who recently reacted to Raheem Okoya's apology, in a more recent video, called out prominent figures like Seun Kuti, Omoyele Sowore, Femi Falana, Mr Macaroni and Deji Adeyanju, known for speaking against social injustice, for keeping mute on the case.

The critic suggested the social activists kept mute because the Okoyas were Yorubas adding that no police officer in the country dared touch Okoya's son as they could end up losing their jobs.

The critic, who insisted that the billionaire son face the law for his actions, stated he was watching how the case would end.

Moment Tinubu cautioned police from touching Okoya

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu stirred reactions from Nigerians when he stopped security aides from allowing him to have a long handshake with Rasak Okoya.

The president, who has been in Lagos for the Christmas holiday, was caught in the viral video shunning the move to stop his greeting of the socialite.

Some Nigerians who commented commended the president for separating between security protocol and long-term connection.

