Israel DMW has defended Davido following the singer's loss to Tyla at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, in Los Angeles

South African singer Tyla emerged the winner of the Best African Music Performance category, defeating Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr and Omah Lay

Davido's loyal aide promised fans that more hit songs will continue to flow from the Afrobeats star, insisting that his reputation as a hitmaker remains untouched

Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, has reacted to the singer’s defeat at the 2026 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday, February 1st in Los Angeles.

The Nigerian star, who was nominated alongside Burna Boy, Wizkid, Omah Lay and Ayra Starr, missed out on the Best African Music Performance category as South African singer Tyla emerged the winner.

Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, reacts after the singer lost the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammy Awards, reassuring fans of more hit songs ahead. Photo credit: isrealdmw/davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Israel DMW reassured fans that Davido remains the best in the game and promised that more hit songs will continue to flow from him.

Tyla secured the award with her track Push 2 Start, beating Burna Boy’s Love, Davido’s With You featuring Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s Gimme Dat, as well as Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin.

The win marked a significant moment for Tyla, who has been steadily rising on the international stage, while Davido’s supporters emphasised that awards do not define his influence or consistency in delivering music that resonates with fans worldwide.

Israel DMW explained that Davido’s reputation as a hitmaker remains untouched, stating that the singer’s catalogue of back-to-back successes speaks louder than any award outcome.

He assured supporters that they would continue to enjoy Davido’s sweet sounds, reinforcing the belief that his artistry remains strong regardless of the Grammy setback.

Davido has long been recognised as one of Africa’s most prominent voices, with a career spanning over a decade and a reputation in Afrobeat among the top Nigerian stars.

His nomination at the Grammys was seen as another milestone in his journey, even though the award slipped away this time.

Check out Israel DMW's post below:

Nigerians react to Israel DMW's post about Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@funmislist said:

"That is the spirit.. Nicki no get Grammy, R Kelly no Grammy , Tupac no Grammy. Just give us good music. YOU WILL GET IT WHEN YOU LEAST EXPECT IT."

@cleverlydey4u commented:

"Tell Davido not to attend that grammy award again, them too dey whine am 😔"

@switzerserytan_1 wrote:

"davido, whether Grammy or not, you remain the greatest, my king"

@donbizuu reacted:

"Delay is not Denial+ONLY GOD IZ RIGHT 🔥🔥🔥 DAVID GRAMMY WILL RUN AFTER YOU ONE DAY AND IT WILL SHAKE THE WORLD, your hardwork will not go unnoticed, aside Grammy you are a great Guy with an awesome potential keep pushing bro ❤️"

@therealdonwilly said:

"South Africans una de votes shaaa if not …..Wetin be all that one ??????? I don cry tire"

@pweetyciousfolly commented:

"All the whole family went to the award show only for them to get snub 😂😂😂😂. Ogbafia play me no be for here you go jogodo 😂😂😂"

@bilexbimbo wrote:

"Let Davido listen to that Tyla song to really know why they choose her against him bcos music is more than just putting beat together o, Davido keep pushing it, one day you will get it."

Israel DMW reacts to Davido’s loss at the 2026 Grammy Awards. Photo credit: isrealdmw/davido

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest makes bold claim about Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite and upcoming singer Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to his friend Davido's loss at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The high expectations of many Nigerians were cut short as Tyla won the Best African Music Performance award for the second time.

Sharing pictures of himself and Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest made a bold allegation about moves to break the singer to accept ungodly offers.

He encouraged Davido to drop another hot song, insisting that good music never finishes.

Source: Legit.ng