Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has encouraged Nigerian Afrobeats Star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, after the latter missed out on winning at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Davido had shared a message of faith on his social media page following the announcement. The Afrobeat singer shared pictures from the event with the caption, “Oluwa Dey my side,” meaning “God is on my side.”

Governor Ademola Adeleke speaks on Davido's Grammy loss

Source: Twitter

Governor Adeleke supports Davido

The Osun state governor, who has been a consistent supporter of the musical career of his nephew, responded to the development with a short and supportive message. His tweet reads: “Proud of you always @davido.” The singer then responded with a warm reaction: “Love u Excellency!!! We move ACCORDINGLY, SIR.”

Recall that Davido was nominated for the Best African Music Performance category for his song "With You", where he featured Omah Lay, but the award was won by Tyla, after winning the award for the second time after winning with "Water".

Nigerians react as Adeleke greets Davido

Some Nigerians have started speaking about the governor's reaction to Davido's Grammy loss. Below are some of their reactions:

Derbie praised the love in the Adeleke family:

"Chin up. The love that radiates in this family is truly exceptional. When it comes to a strong, supportive bond, no family comes close to the Adelekes."

Gaucho Beejay urged Davido to keep pushing:

"Never give up, Omo Adeleke. Learn from Lionel Messi and see how difficult it is for him b4 he could win a trophy for Argentina, after so many losses, but at last God did it and made it so easy for him...urs is coming soon Inshaaa Allah, and I pray mine should come as well."

Governor Ademola Adeleke speaks on Davido's Grammy loss

Source: Instagram

Mightnight Analyst praised the love in the Adeleke:

"Uncle @AAdeleke_01 showing real, this is the kind of family support that fuels legends! Proud of you too @davido, 5th Grammy nom is massive. Keep shining 001."

Ohiboss reiterated his support for Davido:

"I’m a proud 30bg, Davido’s fan base is proud of him, and Davido’s family is proud of him. That’s the greatest thing an artist can ever seek. We’ll go with Davido wherever he sails. We will stand by him forever. We are ready for his next project. We love him. 001 forever."

Sule spoke about Davido's wife:

"Why will chioma ware cloth like this to Grammy and follow your nephew? It is a disgrace to the Yoruba lineage. She can do better."

