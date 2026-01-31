Veteran Afrobeat star Femi Kuti has dismissed claims that he supported former President Muhammadu Buhari or campaigned for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Femi said it would be impossible for Fela's children to align with any government that does not genuinely serve the people, especially those his father openly opposed

The comment came as Femi discussed the posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recently conferred on his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Veteran Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti has dismissed claims that he ever supported former President Muhammadu Buhari or campaigned for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that such suggestions are false and personally upsetting.

He made this clear during an interview on Arise Television while reflecting on the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recently given to his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, in Los Angeles.

Femi Kuti denies supporting Buhari or Tinubu, says claims hurt him deeply. Photo credit: femiakuti/officialasiwajubat/muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

Femi Kuti explained that the honour symbolises worldwide recognition of Fela’s lifelong struggle against dictatorship, corruption and injustice in Nigeria and across Africa.

He noted that his father’s music was inseparable from the country’s political history, evolving from popular hits in the 1960s into a powerful tool of resistance that confronted successive regimes.

Effects of Fela’s struggles on his children’s political stance

He recalled how Fela endured repeated harassment from the authorities, including raids on his home, the burning of Kalakuta Republic, and the violent attack on his mother that eventually led to her death.

According to Femi Kuti, these experiences left lasting scars on the family, as they lived under a constant fear of arrest and persecution.

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, widely regarded as the creator of Afrobeat, was known for using his music to challenge military rule and expose corruption during the 1970s and 1980s.

His confrontations with the state often resulted in imprisonment and violence, but they also solidified his reputation as a fearless voice for the oppressed.

Speaking on present-day politics, Femi emphasised that it would be impossible for Fela’s children to align with governments that do not genuinely serve the people, especially those that once oppressed their father.

He insisted that associating him with leaders his father opposed is deeply offensive.

Femi Kuti says Fela's children can't support Tinubu or Buhari's government. Photo credit: femiakuti

Source: Instagram

Femi Kuti speaks on Fela's legacy and Grammy recognition

On the Grammy recognition, Femi highlighted the collective effort of his siblings, his son Made Kuti, and the wider Afrobeat community in keeping Fela’s legacy alive.

He explained that musicians continue to perform Fela’s songs, scholars study his work, and new Afrobeat artists draw inspiration from his message, making the award a celebration for all who see Fela as a voice for the voiceless, not just for Fela's family alone.

Watch the video of Femi Kuti speaking about Tinubu and Buhari below:

Netizens react to Femi Kuti's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many praised Femi for his clarity and integrity.

@001Xtasy said:

"Fela was more than a musician, he was a voice for Africa. This Grammy Lifetime Honour is well deserved. Femi Kuti is right, Fela's music and message will never be forgotten."

@VladOz__ said:

"If Fela was still alive today, Tinubu would have died of hypertension! Because Fela sabi am wella..him children no even follow him foot step sef"

@allthings_Tizzy wrote:

"Fela for don turn hypertensive patient number 1 for Nigeria 😭😭 Obasanjo go collect two lifetime achievement awards from Fela own mouth"

@DonLove07 reacted:

"Fela fought power with music and paid the price. Now the world is honouring what Nigeria couldn't protect. We really don't value our heroes until history shames us."

@ezikepeace1 said:

"This is exactly how an elder should speak, kudos to him Everything should not be about f!gating and exchanging words online."

@CeoBigsant commented:

"Emphasis on fela is like a father to everyone in the early nineties and currently imspires new generation artist, and fela is called our father not my father @RealSeunKuti take note !!!!!"

Femi Kuti refuses to compare Fela with modern artists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti distanced himself from debates comparing modern Nigerian music stars to his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the singer said the conversation was unnecessary at a time Nigeria faces serious political and social challenges.

Femi stated that he did not wish to participate in such comparisons and preferred to focus on more important national issues.

Source: Legit.ng