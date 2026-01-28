APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, accuses Brigadier General Musa Abubakar of leading a failed coup against President Bola Tinubu

The Nigerian military recently confirmed a coup attempt, with key officers arrested and facing a military tribunal

Reactions from Nigerians reveal concerns about the credibility and motives of the current APC government, saying the government once denied the report

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has shared the image of one Brigadier General Musa Abubakar, alleging that he was the one who led the coup against President Bola Tinubu in October 2025.

The Nigerian military high command recently admitted that some top officers moved to stage a coup against President Bola Tinubu.

Joe Igbokwe alleges General Musa Abubakar led a failed coup against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @DHQNigeria

Military officers led a failed coup against Tinubu

Recall that in October 2025, there were reports that some high-ranking officers in the military, ranging from captain to Brigadier-General, were arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and detained over the attempt to overthrow the administration of President Tinubu.

The Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, in a statement issued later on Monday, confirmed that the probe panel had submitted its report to the “appropriate superior authority”.

According to Uba, those who have cases to answer would be formally arraigned before the military panel and face appropriate trial in line with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable regulations of the service.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, the APC chieftain alleged that he was informed that Abubakar was the one who led the coup and that he would be dealt with appropriately. He stressed that President Tinubu was not joking.

His statement reads:

"I hear that this is the face of the man who led the coup against PBAT. He will collect well. Some people think PBAT is joking. No sir. He is here to rework, retool, rejig, reposition, refix, rewind and reinstall Nigeria. What you sow you reap. So some people think PBAT na their mate abi? May thunder fire the devil a trillion times."

Nigerians react to the coup against Tinubu

The APC chieftain's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ekundayo Ayodele Adeniran questioned how Abubakar became Brigadier General

"Who made this clown a Brigadier-General? May trillion thunder fire the person."

Nigerians react to failed coup against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Akinyemi Luqman Agbegi smells tribalism:

"When Buhari is our president, he never thinks of the coup. Northern too like power."

Gabriel Abumere said the government once denied there was a coup attempt:

"But you people said there was no coup, na? Hope there's nothing beneath this because this APC government can't be trusted, even 0.000000001% is too much to give to them. Anyhow, let this government stop sinking the nation. That's what concerns us as a people."

Olubunmi Awoyemi said he should be given the death penalty:

"He wanted to copy Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Death penalty straight."

