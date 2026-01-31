During Godwin Emefiele's trial, a witness reveals $6.23 million was withdrawn from the CBN with forged documents

Bashirudden Muhammed Maishanu, the witness, said the forged documents were detailed, claiming to support election logistics for fund withdrawal

EFCC prosecutor leads testimonies highlighting the involvement of the former CBN governor's assistant during the hearing at the FCT High Court on Thursday, January 29

Bashirudden Muhammed Maishanu, a witness in the trial of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has told Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, how the sum of $6,230,000.00 was withdrawn from the bank with forged documents.

According to the witness, the funds were withdrawn at the Garki Branch of the Apex Bank on February 8, 2023, stating that the forged documents were said to be for election observers and logistics. The witness was an assistant director in the CBN and was led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) prosecutor.

Witness explained how fake documents were used to withdraw $6.23m from CBN under Godwin Emefiele Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Witness speaks on Emefiele's trial

He informed the court that he knew the defendant (Emefiele) through one Eric, who was his personal assistant as the governor of the CBN. Maishanu added that one Alhaji Ahmed approached him in early January 2023, saying that Emefiele's P. A directed Ahmed to him about some transactions they were processing at the apex bank.

His narration reads in part:

"He said he was working in a Special Committee in the SGF office. I asked him for I.D. and he showed me. I asked him to call Mr Eric so that I could confirm he indeed asked him to see me. He called Mr Eric, and we spoke, and he said he knew Alhaji Ahmed, and he said indeed he did ask him to see me. Thereafter, Mr Ahmed explained to me that they were processing a payment from the CBN on the authority of the President and that once they obtained the presidential approval on paper, they would proceed to the CBN for payment. I asked Ahmed what role I was to play because I was not working in the branch where the payment was made. He said it was too early at that time, and that once they obtained the approval of the government, he would let me know.”

EFCC gives update on Godswin Emefiele's trial Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Update on Godwin Emefiele's trial

According to the details shared by the EFCC on its social media page on Thursday, January 29, the witness further told the court that Ahmed returned to him one week after and said that they had obtained the approval of the president, which he demanded to see.

He said:

"He showed me the copy and told me that they will now go to the CBN to obtain Mr Emefiele's approval. At that point, he told me that they wanted cash payment and if I could either go with them or recommend someone to go with them. I told him I couldn't go, and I suggested that I should call someone I knew.”

You can read the full statement on X here:

Emefiele's trial: Judge refuses to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele's request that Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences in Ikeja should recuse himself from his case has been rejected.

Justice Oshodi maintained that the allegations of the defence counsels were unsustainable because there was no substantial evidence to back it up.

According to the judge, the hearing has been going on with the utmost fairness, and the allegations of lack of fairness did not have ground.

Source: Legit.ng