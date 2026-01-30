Regina Askia Williams moved to America and is now a frontline healthcare worker saving lives in New York City hospitals

Pat Attah and Sandra Achums both relocated to Germany to pursue entirely different professional paths away from the cameras

Eucharia Anunobi and Charles Okafor transitioned from being top-tier movie stars to dedicated ministers of the gospel

The glitz and glamour of Nollywood often feel like a permanent dream, but for some of our favorite childhood stars, the red carpet was just a temporary stop. While we spent years glued to our TV screens watching them fall in love or fight villains, many of these legends were planning a massive exit strategy.

Whether it was the search for a more stable life in the United States and Europe or a spiritual calling that couldn't be ignored, these actors walked away from the limelight when their fame was at its peak. Today, they have traded movie scripts for medical scrubs, corporate offices, and church pulpits.

1. Regina Askia Williams: The screen queen turned medical hero

Regina Askia was once the undisputed queen of the Nigerian screen, famous for her beauty and her lead roles in blockbuster hits like Full Moon. However, she shocked the nation when she left it all behind to move to the United States.

Regina Askia is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner in America after quitting acting. Photos: Regina Askia.

The actress went back to school and rebranded herself. Today, Regina is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner in New York, where she has been a dedicated healthcare professional for years.

2. Pat Attah: The romantic lead who found peace in Germany

Known as the ultimate lover boy of the early 2000s, Pat Attah had a way of making every romantic role look real. At the height of his popularity, the screen star disappeared from the movie scene and relocated to Hamburg, Germany.

While he still engages with fans online, his life is now focused on music, photography, and his faith.

3. Sandra Achums: Screen diva who chose family over fame

If you needed a "bad girl" or a strong female lead in a 90s movie, Sandra Achums was the go-to actress.

Her performance in Domitilla remains legendary. Sandra chose to prioritize her family and moved to Germany to be with her husband and children. She has since stayed away from the cameras, focusing on being a mother and running her private life in Europe.

4. Georgina Onuoha: From romantic dramas to health information

Georgina Onuoha was a fan favorite who graced many romantic dramas and family epics. She eventually relocated to the United States, where she pursued a career in the medical field.

Georgina Onuoha relocated to the United States, where she pursued a career in the medical field. Photo: Georgina Onuoha.

She currently works as a Health Information Specialist and is known for her vocal stance on social and political issues back home in Nigeria.

5. Femi Ogedengbe: Action star leading a new life in America

Femi Ogedengbe’s story is one of the most talked-about career shifts. After years of acting and directing in Nigeria, he moved to the United States.

He made headlines when he shared photos of himself working as a security guard, stating proudly that his new job provided a better life for his family than his acting career did at the time.

6. Bukky Wright: Ageless icon mastering the tech world

The ageless Bukky Wright was a powerhouse in both the English and Yoruba sectors of Nollywood.

Bukky Wright moved to the United States to be with her children and transitioned into tech. Photo: Bukky Wright.

A few years ago, she moved to the United States to be with her children. Instead of relying on her past fame, the actress entered the tech world and became a certified Information Security Analyst

7. Eucharia Anunobi: From glamour girl to gospel evangelist

Eucharia Anunobi was one of the most provocative and talented actresses of her era. However, she underwent a massive life transformation and was ordained as an Evangelist.

Eucharia Anunobi went from a screen queen to a gospel preacher. Photo: Eucharia Anunobi.

While she occasionally takes on roles that align with her faith, her primary occupation is preaching the gospel and acting as a motivational speaker.

