Tony Elumelu opened up about his humble upbringing and the sacrifices that shaped his billionaire journey

The UBA chairman revealed why he chose to buy property instead of owning a car in his early years

The billionaire businessman also explained why people thought he was "crazy" after acquiring his first bank

Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has shared the difficult choices he made on his journey to becoming one of Africa's wealthiest entrepreneurs.

The Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) shared details of his remarkable rise from a lower-middle-class family during a recent interview with James, the host of The School of Hard Knocks.

In a now-viral interview, Elumelu reflected on his background and the principles that have guided him throughout his career.

Tony Elumelu shares his humble upbringing and the sacrifices that shaped his billionaire journey. Photos: Tony Elumelu.

Source: Instagram

Elumelu shared the sacrifices he made while chasing his dreams. He explained that he deliberately postponed luxury to invest in assets.

"You know, even deciding not to buy a car and instead saving the money to acquire property. Yeah, I did not have a car for a long time," Elumelu replied.

Looking back on that decision, Elumelu revealed just how dramatically life has changed.

He stated:

"Today, this is my fourth private jet I am flying, but I did not have a car growing up."

The businessman also reflected on one of the boldest decisions of his career—acquiring his first bank in the 1990s.

According to him, many people doubted the move and believed his team was making a terrible mistake.

He added that he encouraged his team to remain focused despite criticism.

He noted:

"They thought we were jokers. When you do extraordinary things, they will think you are stupid. Even when Jesus Christ lived, people thought He was crazy. He lived ahead of His time."

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Tony Elumelu's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@Bosun_xuser stated:

"Olodo connoisseurs will just beat around the bush. Their first question might even be, “How are you this fit at your age?” completely missing the purpose of the interview and the real value it could offer if the right questions were asked."

@worldagainstjet wrote

"You’re the one who wrote the script and perfected it. Stop the bs god There’re many people who walk with god and still broke as hell. The universe responds to actions, not miracles"

@Sequencedgreat noted:

"This is show of wealth is insensitive! TOE should rather use 60% of his money for charity in orphanages and motherless homes. I also implore him to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians for this show of wealth when the country is wallowing in poverty."

Tony Elumelu says he chose to buy property instead of owning a car in his early years. Photo: Tony Elumelu.

Source: Getty Images

Tony Elumelu gains big from Seplat deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian investor Tony Elumelu made an estimated return of over N680bn in just five months.

This massive profit came solely from acquiring a controlling stake in Seplat Energy Plc through his company, Heirs Energies Limited.

The firm initially bought the shares from the French company Maurel & Prom for $496 million before the price surged remarkably.

Source: Legit.ng