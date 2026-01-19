Actress Eucharia Anunobi responded to shocking allegations made by Apostle Psalm Okpe

She expressed concern for her safety and warned of possible legal action against the cleric

Anunobi maintained her innocence and insisted she is ready to prove the truth, which caught the attention of many

Veteran Nollywood actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has publicly responded to allegations made against her by Apostle Psalm Okpe, founder of Fresh Oil Ministry, describing the claims as false, malicious, and dangerous.

In a video shared online, Anunobi expressed deep concern about her personal safety, stating that her life is at risk following Apostle Okpe’s allegation that he dated her for five years and six months and that they had a sexual relationship during that period.

Eucharia Anunobi responds to claims linking her to Apostle Okpe. Credit: @euchariaanunobi, @psalmokpe

Source: Instagram

According to Anunobi, Apostle Okpe was the cleric who ordained her into ministry, and she served under him as an associate pastor.

However, she said the relationship later became troubling after she began to observe what she described as evil, demonic practices and transactional ministry within the church.

She explained that she requested to leave the ministry in late 2015 but alleged that Okpe continued telling people for several years that she was still under his ministry despite her exit.

According to her, she has not been sexually active for 14 years and is ready to prove that medically, if possible.

The actress said she would not allow the allegations to be ignored, stressing that the statements have caused her serious emotional trauma and damaged her reputation as both a public figure and a minister of God.

Anunobi also threatened legal action against Apostle Okpe, warning that he should be held responsible if any harm comes to her, her family members, or her property, whether in Nigeria or abroad.

In a strongly worded caption accompanying her video, she wrote: “My life is at risk ❗ My Ministry is under attack ‼️ If anything happens to me, my material possessions/acquisitions and family members here in Nigeria and outside Nigeria as in physical injury/harm or death, Apostle Psalm Okpe, founder of Fresh Oil Ministry, Egbeda Lagos, Nigeria and his entire family should be held responsible ❗‼️

Note: I am ready to be taken for medical examination to ascertain if I have had sexx in almost 14 years (fourteen years) since I was ordained‼️‼️”

See her post below:

Eucharia Anunobi trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ify0406 said:

"Have I told you lately that I love you?"

mnet26 said:

"Did you'll see the way she speaks?? No shouting...... Just passing her message."

hurairamiania said:

"They can't pull you down in their dirty schemes!! I trust you!!!! You are Too much for them!!............ I just can't understand why such things come up in the house of God!!😢."

africaneyemag said:

"Role model u owe no one an apology. Love you 😍 always."

ronniedikko said:

"My darling the Lord's got you . ❤️"

j.smsilva said:

"Your Ministry will not fail, just keep up the good work ❤️."

gretel_babes said:

"I love how you carried your message across using even tone. No shouting, no crying. You are so demure ❤️❤️."

xandro231 said:

"Nothing will happen to you and your ministry Sis. Stay safe ❤️🙏🏾."

ogemic said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 You are truly an icon!"

christysurprises34 said:

"Who is stressing our beautiful mummy❤️that person should stop it immediately."

official_zefrass said:

"I love you ma’am, for those that know we know it’s a baldadash! … and nothing will ever happen to you ma. ❤️"

Eucharia Anunobi finally tells her side of the story on Apostle Okpe allegations. Credit: @euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng