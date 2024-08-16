Nigerian renowned actor Pat Attah took TVC television to court for reporting on his relationship with Genevieve Nnaji

The petition letter revealed that the veteran actor's issue was discussed during one of the station's shows dubbed 'Entertainment Splash'

Mr Attah, via his lawyer, accused TVC of making disparaging remarks about him and the actress and made his demands

Nigerian renowned actor Pat Attah has taken legal action against TVC television for the comments they made about his relationship with colleague Genevieve Nnaji.

Popular celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko shared the reported letter sent to the broadcasting company by Pat Attah's lawyer.

Pat Attah sued TVC over a program they hosted about him and Genevieve Nnaji. Credit: @genevievennaji, @pattrick_ata

The letter from the law firm representing the actor addressed Entertainment Splash, a TV show that airs on TVC.

It noted Mr Attah's concerns about a particular episode broadcast on August 8, 2023, during which the show's hosts discussed a claim that he (Mr Attah) had dated actress Genevieve Nnaji.

The letter reads in part:

"In the referenced broadcast/publication, you and your fellow anchor persons using TVC's platform falsely alleged that our client, in order to chase clout and publicity, granted an interview where he claimed, without being asked, that he had dated Genevieve Nnaji.

"The central theme of this wicked publication was to the effect that our client in a previous interview, had said that he dated and had a serious relationship with Genevieve Nnaji. According to the publication, he made this statement without any cause and without any question put to him as to whether he dated Genevieve Nnaji."

The letter further revealed that the veteran actor is demanding a public apology to be broadcast on their station and published in no fewer than three national dailies, in addition to N500m for monetary damages.

See the letter below:

Pat Attah stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kadie.c:

"From last year ? Lol bro wan revive e career."

tipasii:

"Great. No privacy anymore."

favu_1000:

"Just coming from his page. Dude looks se*y."

hannydarl:

"Very good move."

houseoftonia:

"But back in the days, we all heard he was dating Genny, why do they think he lied about it? They have to pay for their nonsense. I support Pat in this."

allby_evestore:

"Good for them, too much cho cho cho without evidence is not good."

yuljudy4eva:

"Pat and genny would have made the perfect baby."

Pat Attah makes shocking revelation about Genevieve Nnaji

The ace actor revealed months back about dating ace Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji.

Pat disclosed this during an Instagram live session with Meckson Crown. He noted that their relationship was quite serious for the two years they were together and was never a secret affair, especially within the movie industry.

He noted that though he and the beautiful caramel-skinned beauty were no longer together, they still shared a fantastic relationship and kept up with each other as friends.

